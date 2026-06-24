Commissioner Luke Farley Announces Sara Grace Todd as Deputy Communications Director for N.C. Department of Labor

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announces the appointment of Sara Grace Todd as Deputy Communications Director for the North Carolina Department of Labor.

Todd brings extensive experience in journalism, media production, and public policy communications to the department. In her new role, she will help lead strategic communications efforts, support public outreach initiatives, and promote the department’s mission of protecting workers, employers, and the public across North Carolina.

“Sara Grace’s experience in both broadcast journalism and public policy communications makes her a tremendous addition to our team,” said Commissioner Farley. “She understands how to communicate complex issues clearly and effectively, and her dedication to public service will help us better reach North Carolinians across the state.”

Prior to joining the Department of Labor, Todd served as an Editorial Associate at The Heritage Foundation, where she supported content development and communications initiatives. Before entering the public policy arena, she built a successful career in television news, serving as a news producer at WBTV in Charlotte and as an executive producer at WSET-TV in Virginia.

Todd earned her degree from Liberty University, where she developed a strong foundation in communications and media.

“I’m honored to join Commissioner Farley’s team and the North Carolina Department of Labor,” said Todd. “I look forward to helping communicate the department’s important work and serving the people of North Carolina.”

The North Carolina Department of Labor is dedicated to fostering a safe, healthy, and fair workplace environment for workers and employers throughout the state.