IMTC Founders Continue Leadership Roles as Trifecta Collective Announces Investment in Conference's Future Growth

International Mass Timber Conference & Expo 2026 International Mass Timber Conference Expo Hall Touring mass timber buildings at the 2026 International Mass Timber Conference

Visionary founders Craig Rawlings, Arnie Didier, and Tom Waddell remain at the helm while new team members join to expand IMTC's reach for the next decade

Their vision created the premier mass timber event in North America & their ongoing leadership ensures we build on that success while bringing new energy and capabilities to serve the IMTC Community” — Rick McConnell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Mass Timber Conference (IMTC) today announced that its founding team-Craig Rawlings, Arnie Didier, and Tom Waddell-will continue in leadership roles, ensuring continuity and vision as Trifecta Collective invests in growing the conference for the next decade and beyond. The announcement comes alongside the addition of three new team members who will support the conference's expansion. The 2027 edition is scheduled for March 16-19 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR.Trifecta Collective, which acquired IMTC in 2022, reaffirmed its commitment to building on the strong foundation established by the founders, with a focus on expanding the conference's impact, reach, and programming for mass timber industry professionals worldwide."We are thrilled that Craig, Arnie, and Tom will continue to lead IMTC into its next chapter," said Rick McConnell, CEO, Trifecta Collective. "Their vision created the premier mass timber event in North America, and their ongoing leadership ensures we build on that success while bringing new energy and capabilities to serve the IMTC Community."New Team Members Announced:• Marvin Springer, Senior Account Executive• Joshua Sallee, Marketing Manager• Kelly Williamson, Operations Director"The partnership with Trifecta allows us to do what we have always done-bring the mass timber community together-while giving us the resources and support to reach even more professionals and advance the industry," said Craig Rawlings, Co-Founder, International Mass Timber Conference. "Having Marvin, Joshua, and Kelly join the team means we can deliver an even better experience for our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors."Trifecta Collective's investment in IMTC reflects its commitment to building market-leading trade shows that serve industry needs. The partnership with the founders and the addition of new team members position IMTC for sustained growth and innovation over the next ten years.Attendees can expect the same high-quality programming, networking opportunities, and industry insights that have made IMTC the leading mass timber conference, enhanced by expanded content with less overlap against the expo hall hours, new interactive feature areas on the show floor, and broader reach in the coming years.Registration for the 2027 event will open in late summer 2026. Check www.masstimberconference.com for the latest updates and information as next year’s event details are solidified and released.About IMTCThe International Mass Timber Conference (IMTC) is the premier mass timber event in North America, bringing together architects, engineers, developers, contractors, and manufacturers to advance the use of mass timber in construction. Founded by industry visionaries Craig Rawlings, Arnie Didier, and Tom Waddell, IMTC has grown to become the must-attend event for professionals committed to sustainable building practices and innovative construction solutions.About Trifecta CollectiveTrifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments. For more information, please visit www.trifectacollectivellc.com

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