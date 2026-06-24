Twinkle Zaman Announces Debut Novel, It’s Got To Be You, Releasing September 2026

It’s Got To Be You

BELLE MEAD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Twinkle Zaman announces the upcoming release of her debut novel, It’s Got To Be You, available September 8, 2026. Set against a backdrop of music, longing, and the pull of destiny, the novel follows nineteen-year-old Lucy DeLuca after a chance encounter with rising country star Chip Wayne changes the course of her life.The story begins when Lucy bumps into Chip before his show at a local honky tonk. At first, she is not impressed, and she is not looking for love. That changes once she sees him perform. Drawn in by his presence on stage and surprised when she catches his eye, Lucy finds herself swept into a world she never expected.A week later, she meets Chip again at a private show. When he remembers her, Lucy becomes convinced their connection is more than coincidence. Soon, she is experiencing the thrill of tour buses, swanky hotels, and backstage passes. Chip’s world makes her feel alive and awakens a desire she has carried for years: to write.But the story Lucy begins writing is their story, and Chip does not know anything about it.With It’s Got To Be You, Zaman introduces readers to a cinematic love story about hope, transformation, and the extraordinary power of a single hello. The novel marks a new chapter for Zaman, who is best known for her poetry book Love Notes: Single Hearts Affairs. Through her poetry, Zaman found the confidence to speak openly about womanhood, love, and the person she has become. Her debut novel carries that same emotional honesty into a larger fictional world.“This being my first novel, it’s extra special to me because I didn’t sit down with the intention of writing so many words a day or even a book,” Zaman said. “I let the story develop naturally and come to me. Sometimes I would write several chapters at a time, and then there were moments when I didn’t touch it for a year. You can feel that shift when you are reading the story. I created Lucy years ago, so it’s been a long time coming.”Zaman brings a free and untamable spirit to It’s Got To Be You, shaping Lucy’s journey through love, ambition, secrecy, and self-discovery. The novel explores what can happen when desire, timing, and creative awakening collide. It also invites readers to consider how love can stir old dreams back to life, even when those dreams arrive with complications.Readers can learn more at TwinkleZaman.com.About Twinkle ZamanTwinkle Zaman is an author best known for her poetry book Love Notes: Single Hearts Affairs, where she found her confidence to speak unapologetically about the woman she has become. With unfiltered honesty and faith in love, she has sparked a flame within herself and become an inspiration to women. Her debut novel, It’s Got To Be You, is a bold and intimate story of growth, resilience, and transformation. She invites readers to believe in love that lingers long after the final page.

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