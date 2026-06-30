Alderman Automotive Launches New Mobile Service For Fishers and Indianapolis To Better Serve Busy Owners

A solution with owners holding onto vehicles longer, aftermarket service costs increasing, and convenience needed by Indianapolis area residents and businesses

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderman Automotive, one of the Indy metro's favorite independent dealerships, has just launched a brand-new mobile service for businesses and consumers to have their vehicles maintained. Offering unmatched convenience, competitive rates, friendly service and a three-generation history serving the area, Alderman Mobile is now able to come to you at home, work or your business fleet location and get your regular service items done while you wait with a level of professionalism that is rarely seen.Their new mobile service website, mobile.aldermanauto.com , has been made to simplify scheduling routine services that take people from home or work at times they can't afford to. This is especially the case for small to large vehicle fleets, such as rental companies, construction companies, local delivery services, and more that depend on their vehicles being able to safely drive the roads around Indianapolis."This new offering changes the lives of local residents and businesses, making them more productive as well as confident the work has been right by certified technicians", commented Billy Wilcox, the popular dealership's Service Director. "By targeting our service offerings, listening to the public, and investing in the right people and equipment, we are exceeding the expectations of our customers", added Travis Alderman, owner of Alderman Automotive in Fishers.Services include multi-point inspections, tire rotations, oil changes, battery testing, filter replacements, and more. Feedback from customers already benefitting from the mobile service in the soft launch period, indicates that Alderman Mobile saves time, money and typical frustration with aftermarket service centers, many times that are staffed with non-certified technicians.---About Alderman Automotive - Our family-owned dealership is proud to continue the tradition of exceptional service established by the Alderman family for generations. Jerry Alderman, our grandfather, founded Alderman Ford in 1953 with a commitment to building strong customer relationships and offering reliable products. His integrity was symbolized by a handshake you could trust. In 1967, our father Gary took over and upheld the “Alderman Way” until his retirement in 2005, maintaining the same high standards and dedication. Now, with the opening of Alderman Automotive, we carry forward this legacy. We are honored to serve the Indy area and beyond, standing by the same principles that have defined us for over seven decades. Car shoppers can find the great selection of hand-picked used vehicles on their main website

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