FRB Releases Open-Source AI Policy on GitHub, Invites Every Industry to Raise the Floor on AI Governance

Moish E. Peltz, Co-Chair of FRB's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group Christopher D. Warren, Co-Chair of FRB's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

Open-source is how small players have always pooled to create what none of them could build alone, and that is exactly what AI governance needs right now.” — Moish E. Peltz, Co-Chair of FRB's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman ("FRB") has released its internal generative AI policy to the public domain by publishing free, customizable AI policy templates for law firms and small- to medium-sized businesses. The initiative is led by Moish E. Peltz and Christopher D. Warren , Co-Chairs of FRB's Artificial Intelligence Practice Group. The complete package, including the policy FRB adopted for its own multi-state practice, is available on GitHub at https://github.com/frblaw under a CC0 public-domain dedication, meaning any organization can adapt it for themselves without requiring permission from FRB.The release includes two full policy templates: one written for law firms and one adapted for businesses generally. The templates cover approved AI tools, mandatory verification of AI output, confidentiality and data security, AI notetakers and meeting transcription, autonomous “agentic” AI, AI in employment decisions, and enforcement. Alongside the templates, FRB published its own adopted policy as a real-world example and an AI “skill” that lets anyone's AI assistant interview them and assemble a draft of their own (or compare their existing policy to the templates and fill gaps or suggest improvements). A guided web version is available at MyFirstAIPolicy.com , which allows any law firm or SMB to build a starter AI policy in the browser in about three minutes. The guided site is styled after a 1990s GeoCities homepage, a deliberate throwback to an earlier Internet era.“Most AI policies, where they exist at all, stop at ‘do not put client information into a chatbot,’” said Warren, who also chairs the Hudson County Bar Association's Artificial Intelligence Committee. “The hard parts are the ones firms skip: autonomous agents acting on their own, notetakers sitting silently inside privileged calls, and AI screening job applicants. We wrote rules for those because that is where the real exposure lives and because competence with these tools is no longer optional for modern lawyers.”“The largest and most profitable law firms are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in AI infrastructure to build proprietary AI layers between them and their clients,” said Peltz, who also serves as the firm's Co-Managing Partner. “Everyone else is left to themselves to solve the same hard problems on a fraction of the budget. The answer is not to outspend them; it is to band together. Open-source is how small players have always pooled to create what none of them could build alone, and that is exactly what AI governance needs right now. So we are releasing this to the world and inviting collaboration.”“AI is a meteor headed for law firms and small businesses, and most are facing it with a single defense: the hope that no one ever acts on AI output that was never checked,” said Warren. “That is not governance, and regulators, courts, insurance carriers, and counterparties are done accepting it. The barrier was never willingness; it was that writing a real policy from scratch means synthesizing ethics opinions, regulatory guidance, and state law that most organizations have no time to track. Publishing ours costs us nothing and raises the floor for everyone.”The firm emphasized that a policy is the first step in AI governance rather than the destination. The templates are not theoretical. They generalize the policy FRB's attorneys wrote, debated, and adopted for the firm's own practice. The published customization guide walks adopters through tailoring the templates to their own tools, jurisdictions, and risk profile, and aligning the result to a broader governance program under guidelines such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. The templates are educational resources, not legal advice, and FRB encourages every organization to have its finished policy reviewed by its own counsel.Organizations that want FRB attorneys to review their tailored policy or help build the surrounding governance program can contact the firm at ai@frblaw.com. Press inquiries should be directed to pr@frblaw.com.The policies were principally authored by Moish Peltz, Christopher D. Warren, Allen Abraham, Simon Uritsky, Elizabeth Schlissel, and Alexander Migliorini, together with the other members of the FRB AI Committee.About Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLPFalcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP is a multidisciplinary law firm serving clients across litigation, corporate and securities, tax, digital assets, intellectual property, real estate, and private client matters. FRB maintains offices in New York, with locations on Long Island, in New York City, and in Mount Kisco. The firm also has an office in Newark, New Jersey, as well as offices in Connecticut, Florida, Texas, and Washington, D.C. FRB combines specialized practice groups under an integrated approach designed to deliver unified counsel on complex, cross-disciplinary issues. Learn more at frblaw.com.

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