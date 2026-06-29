Manufacturing Turnaround Leader Lands Amazon Best Seller with Lean Playbook for Struggling Operations

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manufacturing Simplicity: A Turnaround Leader's Playbook to Eliminate Complexity and Ignite Continuous Improvement, by Eduardo R. Pagani and published by Game Changer Publishing, has become an international best-seller on Amazon following its global launch. The book addresses a persistent challenge in operations management and offers operational leaders a structured approach to eliminating complexity, strengthening accountability, and sustaining performance improvements.Drawing on decades of experience leading turnarounds and scaling operations across multiple industries and countries, Pagani presents a methodical approach that repositions Lean not merely as a toolkit but as a comprehensive management system for daily execution. The book is aimed at CEOs, COOs, plant leaders, and operational change agents who need to move from diagnosis to measurable results without compromising organizational cohesion.Manufacturing Simplicity examines the common conditions that emerge when organizational performance declines, including unclear priorities, operational inefficiencies, and an erosion of accountability. Pagani argues that sustainable improvement begins with creating simple, repeatable systems that engage teams and focus them on the activities that matter most. The book makes the case that simplicity is not the absence of rigor, but the disciplined removal of unnecessary complexity."When an organization is underperforming, leaders rarely have the time to experiment," said Pagani. "This book is designed to give them a clear line of sight: identify what is actually limiting performance, remove the complexity that obscures it, align the team around a short list of priorities, and build the discipline to hold those gains. That is the path to a sustainable turnaround."The book is a field guide to fixing broken operations, exploring how Lean principles can be applied beyond traditional manufacturing and integrated into broader business operations. Topics covered include identifying constraints that limit throughput, removing process layers that slow decision-making, aligning leadership teams around shared execution priorities, and the cultural conditions required for continuous improvement to take hold over the long term.Eduardo R. Pagani is a business leader and operations expert with decades of experience leading organizational turnarounds, scaling operations across multiple countries and industries, and implementing continuous improvement initiatives. His work focuses on helping organizations simplify complexity, strengthen accountability, and build operating systems that sustain long-term results.For more information about Eduardo R. Pagani and his work, please visit manufacturingsimplicity.com

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