RexVet Expands Telehealth Resource Library for Florida, New York, and Virginia

RexVet is licensed in Florida, New York, and Virginia.

501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth practice publishes 90+ new state-specific guides for FL, NY, and VA pet owners.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RexVet (Rex Vets Inc.), the United States' first 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth practice, today announced the expansion of its educational resource library to include over 90 new state-specific guides for pet owners in Florida, New York, and Virginia — the three states where RexVet is currently licensed to practice. The newly published content covers acute symptoms, breed-specific health risks, and chronic disease management, all reviewed by licensed veterinarians and available at no cost.The expansion adds three programmatic content clusters to RexVet.org: a symptom-by-state guide series covering twelve high-frequency veterinary symptoms in dogs and cats, a breed-by-state guide series covering the ten most common dog breeds in each licensed state, and a chronic conditions guide series covering eight long-term diseases including arthritis, allergies, kidney disease, and diabetes. Each guide includes state-specific environmental context — for example, hurricane-season gastrointestinal patterns in Florida, urban apartment-related anxiety in New York, and tick-borne disease management in Virginia."Pet owners search for veterinary information by location more than any other variable," said Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, Chief Executive Officer of RexVet. "A dog vomiting in Miami during hurricane season is a very different clinical scenario than a dog vomiting in Manhattan after holiday food — and the response should be different too. We built this resource library because pet owners deserve guidance that actually reflects their environment and the licensed-care options available in their state."RexVet operates as a 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth practice (EIN 99-3036305), making it the only known non-profit telehealth veterinarian in the United States. Video visits with state-licensed veterinarians are $64.99 flat with no membership fees, subscriptions, or surge pricing. The new educational content is freely accessible at RexVet.org and is reviewed by licensed veterinarians for accuracy.RexVet veterinarians are licensed in Florida (all 67 counties), New York (all 62 counties), and Virginia (all 95 counties and 38 independent cities). Video visits handle non-emergency conditions including symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, itching, and ear infections, as well as chronic disease management for arthritis, allergies, kidney disease, diabetes, and anxiety. Prescriptions are filled through the in-house pharmacy (RexVetRx) with same-day delivery in most major ZIP codes across the three states, or transferred to any local pharmacy.About RexVet (Rex Vets Inc.)RexVet is the United States' first 501(c)(3) non-profit veterinary telehealth practice. Founded by Johnny Dominguez and led clinically by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tiffany Delacruz, DVM, RexVet provides licensed veterinary video visits for $64.99 flat — no membership, no subscription, no surge pricing — to pet owners in Florida, New York, and Virginia. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN 99-3036305), RexVet reinvests all operating margin into expanded access, including underwritten visits for families who cannot afford care. RexVet has served over 8,300 pet families to date. More information at https://www.rexvet.org

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