Jazz Flight Dispatchers, supporting Air Canada Express operations, vote 96.4% in favour of strike action

(Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association)

Jazz Flight Dispatchers are united and seeking a fair agreement that reflects their critical role in safe airline operations.” — Mark Yezovich

HALIFAX, NS, CANADA, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) employed by Jazz Aviation LP have concluded a week-long strike vote, delivering a strong mandate in support of strike action if a fair collective agreement cannot be reached.

Of the 59 eligible members, 56 members participated in the vote, representing a turnout of 94.9%. Of those who voted, 54 members voted in favour of strike action, representing 96.4% support.

Jazz Aviation Flight Dispatchers have been without a collective agreement since January 1, 2026, following the expiry of a 10-year agreement which provided the company with a decade of labour stability. During that period, wages failed to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living, resulting in a significant loss of purchasing power.

CALDA members are seeking a wage reset that restores the value of their earnings and have expressed disappointment with Jazz Aviation’s current wage proposal, which they feel does not adequately address this erosion.

“This result sends a clear message that our members are engaged, united, and prepared to stand together for a fair collective agreement,” said Mark Yezovich, National President with CALDA. “After 10 years under the previous agreement, Jazz Flight Dispatchers are looking for a contract that reflects the realities of today’s economy and the critical role they play in airline operations. We remain committed to the bargaining process and hope to reach a fair negotiated settlement.”

Flight Dispatchers are certified aviation professionals who play a critical role in the safe and efficient operation of approximately 400 daily flights which operate on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand.

Parties are currently engaged in conciliation, which is scheduled to conclude on July 10, 2026, after which a mandatory 21-day cooling-off period will follow. If a negotiated agreement is not reached, CALDA members could be in a legal strike position as early as 12:01 a.m. Atlantic Time on August 1, 2026.

CALDA remains committed to reaching a fair collective agreement and continues to be ready and willing to meet with Jazz Aviation. The association’s goal is to achieve a negotiated settlement that recognizes the professionalism, responsibility, and essential role of Jazz Aviation Flight Dispatchers.

About CALDA

The Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA) is a professional organization representing certified Flight Dispatchers at seven major Canadian airlines: Air Canada, Air Transat, WestJet, Porter Airlines, Jazz Aviation, PAL Airlines, and Canadian North. CALDA is the national voice for operational control professionals across Canada’s commercial aviation industry.

www.calda.ca

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