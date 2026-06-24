Lower Township Arctic Avenue Storm Sewer Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Lower Township recently closed on a $1.9 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace approximately 2,203 linear feet of aging storm sewer main. The project will address deteriorating infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life and needs replacement.

In addition to installing new storm sewer piping, the project includes the restoration of asphalt roadways and concrete curbing to existing conditions following construction. These improvements will help ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the township's stormwater management system while minimizing impacts to surrounding infrastructure.

By replacing aging storm sewer infrastructure, Lower Township will improve stormwater conveyance, reduce the risk of system failures, and enhance the long-term resilience of its drainage network. The project represents an important investment in protecting public infrastructure and supporting the community's future stormwater management needs.