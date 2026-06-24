Centre Technologies Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate National Growth and Service Expansion

Centre Technologies announces a strategic investment from LightBay Capital to strengthen its position as a leading IT managed services provider.

Chris and his team have built something special, anchored by a culture of service and an unwavering commitment to their clients” — David Burcham, Partner at LightBay

TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre Technologies (“Centre”), a leading provider and consultant of managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI and cloud has announced a new strategic partnership with LightBay Capital (“LightBay”) while maintaining its existing investor Main Street Capital Corporation.Centre Technologies is a leading IT managed services provider (“MSP”) and managed security services provider (“MSSP”) delivering advanced IT and business intelligence solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations nationwide. Their recent performance landed them a spot on CRN’s Triple Crown Award , achieved by only a select few solution providers. LightBay Capital’s investment further accelerates their ability to meet the growing complexity of the IT landscape. The additional capital and resources will support Centre to expand its solution portfolio, advance AI-driven capabilities, and deepen industry-specific expertise as well as accelerate its acquisition pipeline within the highly fragmented MSP market.“This investment marks a catalytic moment for Centre,” said Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies. “We’ve built our business on delivering outcomes our clients can rely on, and this partnership accelerates our ability to scale that impact. LightBay’s people-first philosophy and proven approach to building strong organizations make them the right partner for this next phase of growth. We will continue investing in our team, expanding our services, and bring our client-focused approach to more organizations nationwide.“Centre exemplifies the key investment qualities we look for: a need-to-have service, deep and durable client relationships, a winning culture, a proven M&A track record, and an exceptional team,” said A.B. Rampuria, Managing Director at LightBay. “Outsourced IT and cybersecurity have become mission-critical for businesses as IT environments grow more complex and AI reshapes the technology stack. Centre’s client-centric service delivery model, security-embedded service offerings, and disciplined acquisition playbook position it as a clear leader in a large and fragmented market. We are excited to partner with Founder & CEO Chris and the entire Centre team to accelerate growth, and establish Centre as a premier platform in the MSP market.”“Chris and his team have built something special, anchored by a culture of service and an unwavering commitment to their clients,” said David Burcham, Partner at LightBay. “We are proud to back Centre in its next chapter of growth.”Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP provided legal counsel to Centre Technologies in connection with the transaction. Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to LightBay.ABOUT CENTRE TECHNOLOGIESCentre Technologies is a Houston, Texas-based IT managed service provider that delivers outsourced IT services, including managed IT, AI, cloud, cybersecurity, business intelligence, and IT consulting services. Founded in 2006, Centre serves more than 750 clients across Texas and Oklahoma through a regional, high-touch delivery model. For more information, please visit www.centretechnologies.com ABOUT LIGHTBAY CAPITALLightBay Capital is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invests in high-quality companies to accelerate growth. Primarily focused on the business services, healthcare, and consumer industries, the LightBay Capital team has been partnering with innovative service-based companies collectively for over twenty years. LightBay Capital was founded in 2017 and is currently investing out of its second fund. For more information, please visit www.lightbay.com

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