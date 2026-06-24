HistoSpring Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Methods Predicting ER-Mediated DNA Damage

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Novel technology provides a new approach for identifying estrogenic compounds associated with genomic instability and breast cancer risk

This patent advances understanding of how estrogen receptor signaling contributes to DNA damage and breast cancer risk, helping support future cancer prevention and safety research.” — Joseph Jerry, Ph.D., Director of the Biorepository, HistoSpring

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HistoSpring, a leading provider of biomedical services and resources for advancing oncology research and precision medicine, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,590,950 B2, titled “Methods for Predicting ER-Mediated DNA Damage.”

The newly issued patent expands HistoSpring’s portfolio supporting cancer research and translational discovery. The patent covers methods for identifying estrogenic compounds and endocrine-disrupting chemicals that induce estrogen receptor (ER)-mediated DNA damage and genomic instability in breast cells. The invention provides a new method for evaluating how compounds may contribute to breast cancer risk through estrogen receptor signaling pathways. It also can be used to guide the selection of therapies for treatment of ER+ breast cancers.

The patented technology measures biomarkers associated with DNA damage, including γH2AX intensity and R-loop formation, following exposure to estrogenic compounds. Research supporting the patent demonstrated that compounds such as estradiol, benzophenone-3 (BP3), and propyl paraben (PP) can induce ER-mediated genomic instability in breast epithelial cells.



The work may provide a platform for:

• Breast cancer risk assessment

• Environmental chemical screening

• Endocrine disruptor evaluation

• Toxicology and drug development research

“This patent represents an important step forward in understanding how estrogen receptor signaling contributes to genomic instability and breast cancer risk in a subset of women,” said Joseph Jerry, Ph.D., Director of Biorepository. “Our findings establish a new framework for evaluating how estrogenic compounds may contribute to DNA damage at the molecular level. We believe this work has the potential to advance cancer risk assessment, strengthen chemical safety evaluation, and support future discoveries in breast cancer biology and prevention research.”

About HistoSpring

HistoSpring is a specialized biomedical company providing histology services, digital pathology, biomarker analysis, and research resources to support translational discovery and oncology research. The company combines traditional histology expertise with advanced imaging, automated staining, and HALO® AI–driven tissue analysis to support biomarker development, spatial biology, and precision medicine research. HistoSpring also provides flexible wet lab resources and access to cell and tissue models to help accelerate scientific discovery and therapeutic development. For more information visit www.HistoSpring.com. For direct inquiries contact us at info@histospring.com / 413-794-0523.

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