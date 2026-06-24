Adam Resmini Named to 2026 Professional Excellence in Law List for Personal Injury

Rhode Island Monthly recognizes attorney Adam J. Resmini for his work representing personal injury victims across Rhode Island.

This recognition reflects our firm's commitment to providing clear legal guidance and advocating for individuals who suffer serious injuries.” — Ronald J. Resmini, founder of the firm

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhode Island Monthly officially named attorney Adam J. Resmini of the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Lawyers, Ltd. to its 2026 Professional Excellence in Law list this month in Providence, Rhode Island, recognizing his legal work within personal injury law.The annual Professional Excellence in Law list highlights legal professionals throughout the state. To compile the list, Rhode Island Monthly contracted DataJoe Research, an independent research firm, to conduct an online peer-voting ballot. Licensed attorneys across Rhode Island cast votes for colleagues based on first-hand professional knowledge across multiple practice areas.Following the voting phase, DataJoe Research collects, vets, and tallies the ballots. The research team conducts an independent verification process to confirm that all selected honorees hold a current, active license and maintain a clear disciplinary record with the state regulatory board before the final list is approved. This methodology provides an objective evaluation of a lawyer's standing among their professional peers. Adam Resmini earned inclusion on this list specifically for his representation of clients in personal injury cases. At the firm, the legal team manages claims for individuals who face severe injuries resulting from motor vehicle accidents, workplace incidents, and other sudden events. This recognition indicates the standing that the firm maintains among peers in the local legal community."This recognition reflects our firm's commitment to providing clear legal guidance and advocating for individuals who suffer serious injuries," stated Ronald J. Resmini, founder of the firm. "Our focus remains on representing clients effectively and managing their legal claims with objective professionalism."The Providence-based firm routinely represents individuals who have sustained physical or financial harm due to the actions of others. Case types managed by the legal team include automobile collisions, commercial truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, slip and fall incidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death claims, and workers' compensation matters. To prepare cases for the possibility of trial, the legal staff works to gather clear evidence to build a strong claim and pursue fair compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain.The firm offers initial legal consultations at no cost to potential clients, allowing individuals to review the specific facts of their cases without any financial obligation. Legal services are provided on a contingency fee structure, meaning that clients do not owe attorney fees unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. This structure allows injured individuals access to formal legal representation as they pursue their civil claims. "Additional details regarding the selection criteria and the firm's history with the award are available in the official announcement on the firm's blog About the Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Lawyers, Ltd.The Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Lawyers, Ltd. is the gold standard, top-rated personal injury law firm serving Rhode Island and Massachusetts. With more than 50 years of proven success, their award-winning attorneys have recovered over $500 million for clients in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip and falls, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers’ compensation. Founded by Ronald J. Resmini, a former Rhode Island Supreme Court law clerk and nationally recognized trial lawyer, the firm is built on a legacy of legal excellence. Attorney Resmini has authored over a dozen authoritative legal texts and earned honors such as Massachusetts Senior Attorney of the Year, Super Lawyers recognition, and an AV Preeminent rating. Today, he practices alongside his three sons, Jason, Andrew, and Adam, to create a powerhouse family-operated firm dedicated to delivering justice for injury victims. Together, the team of trial lawyers secured landmark settlements and verdicts, including $5 million recoveries in car accident, workers’ compensation, and medical malpractice cases, as well as a $4.25 million pedestrian accident settlement. Beyond results, clients choose The Law Offices of Ronald J. Resmini, Accident & Injury Lawyers, Ltd. for their compassion, relentlessness, and values that have made the Resmini name synonymous with trust and justice. They offer free consultations and work on a contingency fee basis; the client pays nothing unless they win your case.

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