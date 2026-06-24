DEC Issues Guidance to Reduce the Risk of Human-Shark Interactions

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today issued guidance to promote public safety at ocean beaches and help minimize the risk of negative interactions between people and sharks. The annual summer migration of sharks into New York's coastal waters is underway and sightings of shark activity in the nearshore ocean waters is expected to increase during June through September. DEC encourages New Yorkers to be aware of their surroundings in the water with the potential for human-shark interactions and follow DEC guidelines to minimize the risk of negative interactions.

“Human-shark interactions are rare here, but DEC urges beachgoers and water enthusiasts to follow shark safety guidelines to reduce risk and help keep New Yorkers safe this summer,” DEC’s Director of Marine Resources Martin Gary said. “Our region’s renowned ocean beaches and coastal waters are home to rich marine ecosystems that support a wide variety of wildlife, including sharks. Respect the ocean, stay aware of your surroundings, and follow safety guidelines for being shark smart and enjoying the ocean responsibly.”

Sharks have existed in New York's marine waters for millions of years. Today there are more than 13 shark species that migrate through New York's marine waters each year. Each shark species has unique habitat and food preferences and plays an important role in maintaining a healthy and balanced marine ecosystem. Sharks can prevent other species from monopolizing limited resources and degrading the marine environment. The presence of sharks in New York's marine waters is a positive sign of a healthy marine ecosystem.

To reduce risk and minimize potential interactions with sharks, New Yorkers are encouraged to take the following steps:

Avoid areas with seals;

Avoid areas with schools of fish, splashing fish, or diving seabirds;

Avoid swimming at dusk, night, and dawn;

Avoid murky water;

Swim, paddle, and surf in groups;

Stay close to shore, where feet can touch the bottom; and

Always follow the instructions of lifeguards and park staff.

Humans assume risk whenever they enter any wild environment, whether on land or in the water. Although it is impossible to eliminate risk altogether, ocean users can modify their behavior to minimize potential interactions with sharks and reduce overall risk. When in the ocean, follow DEC's shark safety guidelines to minimize the potential for negative interactions with sharks.

Learn more about sharks in New York by visiting DEC's website.