US Department of Labor to host free, three-day virtual training on worker safety and health for federal agencies, Aug. 4-6
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration will host a free, three-day virtual training event Aug. 4-6 to help federal agency safety and health personnel strengthen protections for federal workers.
June 24, 2026
US Department of Labor to host free, three-day virtual training on worker safety and health for federal agencies, Aug. 4-6
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration will host a free, three-day virtual training event Aug. 4-6 to help federal agency safety and health personnel strengthen protections for federal workers.
Presented by the OSHA Training Institute Education Centers in collaboration with the agency's Office of Federal Agency Programs, the series will feature half-day seminars on key topics, including:
- OSHA inspection process for federal agencies
- Workplace violence
- Control of hazardous energy
- Combustible dust recognition and control
- Fall protection
- Construction Focus Four
- Road construction and excavation overview
- Office ergonomics
- Heat stress
- Lead hazard awareness
- Managing an effective respiratory protection program
The event is open only to federal agencies. Registration for federal employees is free and available June 8-July 24. Attendees must self-register. For assistance, contact the OSHA Training Institute Student Services at oti.registration@dol.gov.
OTI provides occupational safety and health training and education for federal and state compliance officers, state consultants, other federal agency personnel, and the private sector. OTI is part of OSHA's Office of Training and Education. Visit OSHA's Training page for more information.
OSHA's Office of Federal Agency Programs coordinates OSHA investigations of safety and health complaints and inspections to help ensure agencies provide safe and healthful workplaces for federal employees.
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