Appli Signs 20th Credit Union Partner, Surpasses $2 Billion in Member Calculations

AI-powered calculator platform doubles its institutional footprint in eight months as credit unions move from static tools to member intelligence

Getting to 20 in eight more months tells us something different is happening. A year ago we were explaining calculators. Now credit unions already know what they want to do with the data.” — Tim Pranger, founder and CEO, Appli

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, the creator of the industry's first AI-powered smart financial calculator, today announced it has signed its 20th credit union partner, GHS Federal Credit Union , doubling its institutional footprint since the company's one-year anniversary last October. The milestone comes alongside continued growth in member activity on the platform, which has now processed more than $2 billion in calculations across lending and deposit products.The company's growth has accelerated as credit unions have moved beyond viewing calculators as basic math tools and begun treating them as platforms for capturing member intent -- identifying borrowing demand, spotting geographic patterns, and converting web visitors into qualified applicants before a formal application ever begins."When we hit 10 partners last fall, we thought that was a real proof point," said Tim Pranger, founder and CEO of Appli. "Getting to 20 in seven more months tells us something different is happening. A year ago we were explaining what a smart calculator was. Now credit unions come to us already knowing what they want to do with the data.”Appli's partner roster now spans institutions of varying sizes and geographies, including GHS Federal Credit Union, KEMBA Indianapolis Credit Union, Energy One Federal Credit Union, InRoads Credit Union, First Source Federal Credit Union, Granite Credit Union, Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union, and First Northern Credit Union, with additional partners to be announced."What we're finding is that it's almost less of a calculator and more of an onboarding experience -- members can go in and play with different scenarios before moving forward in the process," said Katie Ullman, Vice President of Marketing & Community at First Source Federal Credit Union."Money is one of the most personal parts of our members' lives, and we know how easily the day to day can crowd out the time people need to plan ahead,” said Lisa Young, AVP of Marketing, GHS Federal Credit Union. "Appli’s interactive financial calculators give members a simple, accessible way to work through real decisions on their own schedule, right from our website.”The platform continues to deliver a 15% average conversion rate across client institutions, with select credit unions including First Source FCU consistently converting more than 15% of calculator interactions into application clicks. Non-members searching online for specific financial tools have proven to be a meaningful source of new applicant traffic, with many discovering credit union websites through calculator-specific searches and proceeding directly to application.Since the one-year milestone, Appli has expanded its product line with a standalone real-time property value calculator built to function as a top-of-funnel lead generator for home equity products. Unlike calculators embedded within loan applications, the tool is designed to capture qualified member interest at the earliest stage, giving members a real answer about their home's value and connecting that curiosity to a conversation with their institution."Small credit unions have the same member service mission as the large ones. They just haven't always had access to the same tools," Pranger said. "That's the gap we're working to close."Appli's calculators can be deployed with a single line of code and customized to match each institution's rates, terms, and brand standards.About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit hiappli.com.

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