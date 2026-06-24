Riverside Memorial Chapel Celebrates 100 Years in Historic Upper West Side Landmark Building and $18 Million Restoration

Pictured left to right: Linda B. Rosenthal, Member of the New York State Assembly; Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel; and Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, at Riverside Memorial Chapel's 100th Anniversary and Rededication Ceremony.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Memorial Chapel, a New York City landmark, and one of the nation’s most respected Jewish funeral service providers, announced today the 100th Anniversary of its landmark Upper West Side location and its $18 million restoration.

Hosted by comedian, writer, and podcast host Ophira Eisenberg, the ceremony brought together community leaders, prominent rabbis, clergy, elected officials, and guests to honor Riverside's enduring legacy of service to New York families and the Jewish community. The event featured remarks from Riverside leadership, civic leaders, prominent rabbis, a ceremonial blessing of the chapel, and the unveiling of a commemorative plaque marking this historic milestone.

"For more than a century, Riverside Memorial Chapel has been privileged to help families through the most sacred lifecycle events in the Jewish experience with dignity, compassion, and respect," said Charles S. Salomon, President of Riverside Memorial Chapel. "Today's rededication reflects our commitment to preserving our history while ensuring that future generations have a meaningful place to honor loved ones."

Originally established in 1897 and located at its iconic Amsterdam Avenue home since 1926, Riverside Memorial Chapel has long served as a cornerstone institution for New York's Jewish community. The recently completed restoration carefully preserves the chapel's historic architectural character while modernizing its facilities to better serve today's families. The project reflects Riverside's ongoing commitment to balancing tradition with thoughtful enhancements while maintaining the dignity and reverence that have defined the institution for generations.

A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition Riverside Memorial Chapel received from elected officials, civic leaders, and distinguished rabbis, honoring the institution's century-long contribution to New York City and the Jewish community. Among the honors received were the following proclamations commemorating Riverside Memorial Chapel's 100th anniversary and rededication.

Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, Office of the State Comptroller:

"Whereas, the Riverside Memorial Chapel, an historic establishment serving New York City's Jewish community, is hosting a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of its location on the Upper West Side of Manhattan; and

Whereas, opened in 1926 by the Rosenthal family, the Riverside Memorial Chapel was an expansion of a funeral services and livery company begun by Louis Myers in 1897 and, over the years, many Jewish families have trusted the Chapel with their sacred funeral ceremonies, allowing Riverside to build deep cultural and religious ties with New York City residents; and

Whereas, Riverside is also celebrating completion of the renovation of its beautiful Neo-Renaissance style chapel, which has successfully preserved the building's architectural character while modernizing its gathering spaces, strengthening and reaffirming the Chapel's commitment to the Jewish community; now let it be

Proclaimed, That State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli does hereby congratulate and applaud President Charles S. Salomon and all of Riverside Memorial Chapel's leaders, staff and supporters, past and present, for their outstanding service; and be it further

Proclaimed, that on this sixteenth day of June, two thousand twenty-six, Comptroller DiNapoli does join with the people of New York City in celebrating the 100th anniversary, and wishing Riverside Memorial Chapel continued success.”

Linda B. Rosenthal, Member, New York State Assembly, 67th Assembly District:

Whereas, I, Linda B. Rosenthal, Assemblymember for the 67th District, am proud to recognize the rededication of Riverside Memorial Chapel, within my Assembly District; and

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel has dutifully served the Upper West Side for 100 years, and the city at large for nearly 130 years, having found enough success to expand to the Bronx, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Miami, Florida; and

Whereas, the success of Charles Rosenthal, one of the founders of Riverside Memorial Chapel, typifies the very best of the New York City entrepreneurial spirit, and his legacy lives on through his chain of celebrated funeral homes; and

Whereas, the President of Riverside Memorial Chapel, Charles S. Salomon, has displayed mastery and expertise in his field, providing grace and dignity to families who need it most, and having found a well-calibrated blend of tradition and progress; and

Whereas, the venerable Riverside Memorial Chapel has long been a refuge for grieving families in New York City, providing dignified memorials, as well as traditional services for Jewish families; and

Whereas, the Chapel's majestic Amsterdam Avenue Neo-French-Renaissance building has been an icon of Upper West Side architecture since its construction, and this renovation will maintain the iconic façade and character while modernizing interior chapels and memorial spaces; and

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the memorial services of such New York City icons as Joan Rivers, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Abe Vigoda, and many more; now, therefore, be it

Proclaimed, that I, Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal of the 67th Assembly District of New York, recognize and commend the rededication of Riverside Memorial Chapel.

Micah C. Lasher , Member, New York State Assembly, 69th Assembly District:

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel has served New York families with dignity and compassion for one hundred years, with an enduring commitment to the Jewish community; and

Whereas, its historic Amsterdam Avenue building has been thoughtfully restored and rededicated, serving as a distinguished cultural and architectural landmark; and

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel has long been present for families during life's most difficult moments, serving with dignity, compassion, and respect while remaining dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of the future on the Upper West Side; and

Whereas, the centennial anniversary and rededication stand as milestones that honor Riverside Memorial Chapel's extraordinary legacy while reaffirming its enduring commitment to the community; and

I hereby proclaim, as a duly elected member of the New York State Assembly, that I congratulate Riverside Memorial Chapel on one hundred years of sacred service and celebrate its rededication as a testament to its lasting place in the life of New York City.

In addition to these proclamations, Riverside Memorial Chapel also received a New York State Citation from Kathleen Hochul, Governor of New York, a New York City Council Citation presented on behalf of Council Member Gale A. Brewer, and a congratulatory letter from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in recognition of the chapel's 100th anniversary and enduring service to New York families and the Jewish community.

Kathleen Hochul, Governor of New York:

Whereas, New York State welcomes the opportunity to recognize institutions which devote themselves to the spiritual and overall well-being of our neighbors, it is therefore appropriate that we recognize Riverside Memorial Chapel on the occasion of its centennial anniversary; and

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel was established in 1897, and has supported families through loss and remembrance, promoting dignity, compassion, and respect for tradition during some of the most meaningful moments of their lives; and

Whereas, since 1926, the Chapel has been housed at its Neo-French-Renaissance building on Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street, providing a tranquil space to gather and reflect, while making it a landmark recognizable for its beauty; and

Whereas, as the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan, Riverside continues to uphold Jewish funeral customs and traditions such as shmira and the tearing of garments, while serving families of all backgrounds with personalized care; and

Whereas, recent restoration projects safeguard its architectural character while expanding its ability to comfort visitors for generations to come;

Now, Therefore, I, Kathy Hochul, Governor of the State of New York, hereby confer this Special Citation upon

RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

with congratulations and appreciation for your 100 years of dedicated service.

Shulamit Puder, Chief of Staff to Council Member Gale A. Brewer, New York City Council, on behalf of Council Member Brewer:

Whereas, a great city is only as great as those persons and institutions who give exemplary service to their communities; and

Whereas, countless generations of New York families have entrusted Riverside Memorial Chapel to care for their loved ones in this most sacred life cycle stage, since its 1897 start on the Lower East Side as Meyers Livery Stable to the 1927 opening of its landmark home at 180 West 76th Street on the Upper West Side through the present day; and

Whereas, this long-standing bond with the Jewish community and families of diverse cultural and faith backgrounds is rooted in Riverside's exceptional commitment to dignity, compassion, and respect from the early planning stages of care to supporting family and friends as they navigate grief while honoring the life of a loved one; and

Whereas, Riverside Memorial Chapel has not only preserved a century-old institution on the Upper West Side but has also undertaken the thoughtful restoration of its historic landmark building, ensuring that this architectural and community treasure will continue to serve future generations while honoring its rich history; and

Whereas, Riverside's leadership and team embody the enduring Jewish value of chesed shel emet, acting with loving kindness in providing funeral services and maintaining a remarkable civic presence on the Upper West Side and throughout New York City, enriching the social and cultural fabric of the city; now, therefore, be it

Resolved, that Council Member Gale A. Brewer gratefully honors Riverside Memorial Chapel in celebration of its 100 years of service on Manhattan's Upper West Side and its enduring contributions to the City of New York for generations to come.

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator for New York

"It brings me great pleasure to send greetings to everyone attending today's event celebrating Riverside Memorial Chapel's 100th anniversary, as well as the rededication of its historic Amsterdam Avenue location.

I am grateful to organizations like Riverside Memorial Chapel for their commitment to serving their community members with respect, reverence, and dignity in times of grief. Since its founding in 1926, Riverside Memorial Chapel has long been entrusted with some of the most sacred moments in the lives of Jewish New Yorkers. Under the leadership of President Charles Salomon, the renovation carefully preserves the landmark building's architectural character while thoughtfully modernizing its chapels and gathering spaces, ensuring it remains both historically grounded and responsive to contemporary needs.

Once again, congratulations on this incredible milestone. Please accept my best wishes for a wonderful event and many more years of continued service."

The program also featured remarks from Cristian Romero, Assistant Director, Office of Faith & Nonprofit Development Services, New York State Department of State, on behalf of Governor Kathleen Hochul.

Additional remarks were delivered by Riverside President Charles Salomon, Senior Vice President David Alpert, Market Director James Torrellas, and Senior Managing Director Bill O'Brien, who reflected on Riverside's history, its deep ties to New York's Jewish community, and its continued commitment to serving families with compassion and dignity.

The ceremony's blessing portion included remarks from Rabbi Joshua Davidson of Temple Emanu-El, Rabbi Haskel Lookstein of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun, Rabbi Rachel Ain of Sutton Place Synagogue, and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Executive Vice President of the New York Board of Rabbis. Following the blessings, Riverside President Charles Salomon participated in the unveiling of a commemorative plaque honoring the chapel's centennial at its Amsterdam Avenue location.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we do so with gratitude for the families who have placed their trust in Riverside," added Salomon. "This building has been part of countless stories, memories, and traditions. We are honored to continue serving our community while preserving the legacy that has made Riverside a trusted institution for more than a century."

About Riverside Memorial Chapel

Riverside Memorial Chapel has provided this most significant sacred life cycle event to New York City’s Jewish community since 1897. Its Amsterdam Avenue at West 76th Street location opened in 1926 and is an Upper West Side landmark. The Neo-French-Renaissance-style facility is recognized for its majestic architecture and ornate interior, which have been recently renovated. Riverside Memorial Chapel has a history of honoring and serving the Jewish community, and is the only member of the Jewish Funeral Directors of America in Manhattan. From traditional washing (tahara) and the watching of the deceased until the funeral begins (shmira), to the rending of garment or ribbon (kreah) and the use of unadorned wooden caskets, its staff is well-versed in Jewish law, funeral customs and traditions.

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