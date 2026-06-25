Blende Dental Group Shares Patient Story to Highlight Dental Access Barriers for People with Mobility and Medical Needs

Casey Nez's experience highlights how adaptive dental care helps patients with mobility limitations, medical complexity, and long-term care needs with dignity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blende Dental Group: Home of the House Call Dentists is sharing the story of Diane “Casey” Nez, a patient whose experience illustrates the challenges many people face when traditional dental settings are not designed around complex access needs, mobility limitations, and medical complexity.Casey, who lives in a nursing home and has advanced multiple sclerosis, recently received care from the Blende Dental Group team after arriving for her appointment on a hospital gurney. Instead of requiring Casey to transfer into a standard dental chair, the team adjusted the setting and used portable dental equipment to complete her evaluation and treatment while she remained comfortably positioned.For patients with physical disabilities, progressive illness, cognitive changes, dental anxiety, or complex medical needs, accessing dental care or specialized dental services can involve more than scheduling a visit. Transportation, transfers, room layout, equipment limitations, and patient positioning can all become significant obstacles.Casey first came to Blende Dental Group years earlier, when she was still using a wheelchair. As her mobility needs changed, the practice continued to adapt. During her most recent visit, the team was able to take X-rays, review images with her, and provide care in a way that accommodated her current condition.In a letter to Dr. David Blende, Casey described the care she received as gentle, respectful, and reassuring. She praised both the clinical skill of the team and the way they treated her as a person throughout the visit.“Every patient deserves to be treated with respect and expertise, regardless of what that requires from us,” said Carla Caramat, CEO of Blende Dental Group. "Casey's visit is a reminder of why we designed our practice to be flexible. The care model should adapt to the patient, not the other way around.”One part of the experience stood out in particular: the team spoke directly to Casey, rather than speaking only to a caregiver or support person. For patients who rely on assistance, that distinction can be deeply meaningful.“The whole experience from calling for an appointment to complete recovery could not be better,” Casey wrote. “You all are a joy to work with.”Casey’s story reflects Blende Dental Group’s broader model of care: dentistry should be flexible enough to meet patients where they are, whether that means adapting an office visit, providing care at home, coordinating with a nursing home, or arranging hospital-based care when appropriate.By sharing Casey’s experience, Blende Dental Group hopes to raise awareness of the practical barriers that prevent many people from receiving dental care and to emphasize the importance of care models designed around accessibility, respect, and individualized support.About Blende Dental Group: Home of the House Call DentistsBlende Dental Group provides dental care for patients who may not be easily treated in a traditional dental setting, including individuals with mobility limitations, complex medical conditions, cognitive disabilities, dental anxiety, and difficulty traveling to appointments.Founded by Dr. David Blende, the practice combines dentistry with medical coordination and flexible care delivery. The team works with patients, families, caregivers, residential care facilities, medical providers, and other dental professionals to determine where and how care can be provided safely.Care may take place in the office, at home, in a residential care facility, or, when appropriate, in a hospital setting with coordinated support.To learn more, contact Blende Dental Group

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