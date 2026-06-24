City of Shelbyville, TN Selects OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to Launch Online Permits and Mobile Inspections

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Shelbyville, Tennessee has selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to transition its permitting, inspections, and contractor licensing operations from paper-based processes to a centralized, cloud-based platform.Located in Bedford County, Shelbyville is a regional hub for manufacturing, residential development, and commercial growth in Middle Tennessee. Known as the “Walking Horse Capital of the World,” Shelbyville continues to attract new businesses and housing development while supporting a diverse local economy. As development activity increases, city leadership identified the need for a more efficient and transparent permitting system to support growth and maintain compliance standards.Previously, Shelbyville relied on paper applications, PDFs, and spreadsheet-based tracking to manage building permits, trade permits, inspections, and contractor licensing. Application intake and routing required manual handling between departments, and inspectors returned to the office to enter field data. These processes limited visibility into permit status, slowed turnaround times, and created inefficiencies for staff, developers, and residents.Leadership prioritized upgrading permitting technology to reduce administrative workload, improve processing times, and better align operations with evolving regulatory requirements. The City evaluated solutions based on usability, workflow automation, reporting capabilities, and the ability to deliver a stronger online experience for applicants. Key objectives included eliminating manual intake, enabling digital payments, improving inspection coordination, and increasing transparency without expanding staffing levels.OpenGov stood out for its intuitive interface, configurable workflows, and experience supporting municipalities of similar size and complexity. The Public Service Platform provides a unified system for application intake, automated routing, inspection scheduling, contractor licensing, and operational reporting.The initial rollout will focus on building permits, trade permits, inspections management, contractor licensing, and code-related workflows. A phased implementation approach is designed to support adoption while maintaining continuity of daily operations.With OpenGov, Shelbyville will launch a fully digital application and payment portal, allowing residents and contractors to submit materials, schedule inspections, and track status online. Inspectors will use mobile devices to enter data in real time, eliminating duplicate entry and reducing administrative delays. Automated notifications and workflow routing will replace manual coordination, and reporting dashboards will provide leadership with clearer insight into processing times and overall performance.“We are focused on delivering a permitting process that supports growth while maintaining accountability,” said Kade Stier, IT Director for Shelbyville. “OpenGov allows us to move beyond manual workflows and provide faster, more transparent service to our community.”

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