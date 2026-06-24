Household Cleaners Market Expected to Achieve a Strong 4.6% CAGR, to Reach USD 53.3 Billion by 2031

Household Cleaners Market -amr - Updated

Household Cleaners Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel & Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Household cleaners market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $53.3 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.The global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners, increase in the number of households, and the requirement of cleaning products in households to maintain a clean and healthy environment.Natural cleaners are becoming increasingly popular among consumers owing to increase in consumer awareness of the potential health and environmental risks associated with traditional chemical cleaners.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06808 The global household cleaners market is experiencing growth due to factors such as rise in demand for household cleaners, increase in the number of households, and the requirement of cleaning products in households to maintain a clean and healthy environment. On the other hand, Oil-based degreasers are harmful to the groundwater as these are toxic chemicals and sometimes can contribute to the formation of smog. Therefore, a rise in awareness regarding environmental concerns and global warming issues among consumers is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, an increase in demand for organic cleaners is expected to create lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the upcoming years.The household cleaner is a chemical cleaning agent designed to clean and disinfect surfaces in households. It is used for a wide variety of cleaning tasks, including removing stains, sanitizing surfaces, and eliminating odors. Different types of household cleaning products are offered by manufacturers such as surface cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, specialty cleaners, and bleaches.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/88233addf0c0f47390ab1b1e0951cd7b With the increasing awareness about organic and natural cleaning products, many companies are now offering a wide range of natural cleaning products, making them more accessible to consumers. With the household cleaners market trends, the manufacturers offer innovative and cost-effective products in developing countries such as India, Chile, among others is expected to propel household cleaners market growth. The rise in awareness regarding environmental concerns and global warming issues among consumers is projected to have a negative impact on the sales of chemical-based household cleaners during the forecast period. THe increse in the demand for organic cleaning products is expected to propel the growth of household cleaners industry The global household cleaners market is segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into surface cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, specialty cleaners, bleaches, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into kitchen cleaners, bathroom cleaners, fabric care, and floor cleaners. As per distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06808 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global household cleaners industry, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forthcoming years. The region serves as a lucrative market for household cleaners owing to an increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining a clean and hygienic home environment. Moreover, the region is characterized by emerging economies such as India and China with a high population base, which makes it a potential market for household cleaners. On the other hand, LAMEA region, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Leading Market PlayersChurch & Dwight Co. Inc.Colgate-Palmolive Co.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.Henkel AG & Co. KgaAKao Corp.Reckitt Benckiser Group PLCS. C. Johnson & Son Inc.The Procter & Gamble Company.Trending Reports:Household Vacuum Cleaners Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/household-vacuum-cleaners-market Household Fridge Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/household-fridge-market-A06530

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