Cellairis CEO Taki Skouras Appointed to Marcus Autism Center Board of Directors

Appointment reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to autism services, advancing research and supporting Georgia families

Marcus Autism Center is changing lives by helping children reach their full potential and giving families access to resources and support that can make a meaningful difference.” — Taki Skouras, CEO of Cellairis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellairis is honored to announce today that CEO Taki Skouras has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Marcus Autism Center , one of the nation’s leading centers for autism and related developmental disabilities.Through this appointment, Skouras will support Marcus Autism Center’s ongoing work to advance clinical care, research, education and family-centered services that improve outcomes for children with autism and developmental differences across Georgia and beyond.Marcus Autism Center serves thousands of children and families annually through comprehensive diagnostic services, individualized treatment programs and groundbreaking research designed to expand understanding of autism and improve access to evidence-based care.“Marcus Autism Center is changing lives by helping children reach their full potential and giving families access to resources and support that can make a meaningful difference,” said Taki Skouras, CEO of Cellairis. “I’m honored to join the board and contribute to an organization that is advancing both innovation and compassionate care while creating lasting impact for families and communities.”As a board member, Skouras will support strategic initiatives that strengthen the center’s ability to deliver specialized care, expand community engagement and continue advancing research and education efforts that improve outcomes for children and their families.Skouras has built Cellairis into a nationally recognized technology and services company while maintaining a focus on community involvement and initiatives that create long-term local impact.His appointment reflects a shared commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen communities and expand opportunities for children and families.About CellairisCellairis delivers mobile device accessories, certified repair services and innovative technology solutions designed to extend the life and performance of essential devices. With a focus on protection, repair and convenience, Cellairis supports both consumer and enterprise markets nationwide. Learn more at www.cellairis.com About Marcus Autism CenterMarcus Autism Center is dedicated to transforming the lives of children with autism and related developmental disabilities through clinical care, research, education and training. Through innovative programs and family-centered services, the center works to improve outcomes and expand access to care for children and families. Learn more at www.marcus.org/

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