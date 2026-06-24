BLUETTI Showcases Reliable Energy Solutions to Support Households During Severe Summer Weather Recognized for innovation in dedicated refrigerator backup power, BLUETTI FridgePower is designed to keep refrigerators running automatically during power outages. BLUETTI Elite 300 Portable Power Station for RV Trips BLUETTI Apex 300 Home Battery Backup for Power Outages

BLUETTI Details Portable Power Stations for Power Outages and Summer RV Travel

LAS VEGAS, NV, CHINA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced the deployment of its comprehensive power backup systems across major retail platforms, running through June 26. As regions prepare for the height of the hurricane season and potential summer heatwave blackouts, the initiative aims to empower consumers to safeguard their homes and secure reliable power for peak-season outdoor travel.Dedicated Refrigerator Protection: The FridgePower SystemTo address immediate safety concerns during sudden power outages—such as keeping food fresh and temperature-sensitive medications safe—BLUETTI features the FridgePower battery backup. Engineered with a refrigeration-specific UPS protocol tailored for kitchens and apartments, this system delivers a 2,016Wh capacity and 1,800W of continuous output. Requiring zero installation, a standalone unit can sustain a standard refrigerator for approximately 21.6 hours, with the option to scale up to 8,064Wh via BlueCell 200 expansion batteries to ensure up to four days of continuous automatic protection.Versatile Home Backup and Mobile SolutionsFor mobile and off-grid scenarios, the Elite 300 offers 2,400W of continuous power through 11 outlets. Recognized as a top portable power station by industry media, it includes a dedicated TT-30R RV port that functions as a silent mobile shore power source, alongside a high-current 12V/30A DC output to minimize energy conversion losses during travel.For larger households requiring heavy-duty capabilities, the Elite 400 packs a 3,840Wh capacity into a maneuverable rolling chassis with a retractable handle, making a 4kWh-class supply easily transportable for indoor or outdoor medical equipment and high-demand appliances. Additionally, the dual-voltage Apex 300 home battery backup supports critical loads like well pumps and air conditioners, delivering 3,840W of output and scalability up to 58kWh for comprehensive emergency readiness.Everyday Portability for Urgent Backup NeedsFor short-term outages and immediate device charging, the lineup includes highly efficient everyday solutions. The Elite 200 V2 portable power station provides a versatile 2kWh solution featuring a 17-year LiFePO₄ lifespan and 16dB whisper-quiet operation. For lighter requirements, the Elite 30 V2 and the palm-sized Elite 10 offer rapid, lightweight power alternatives tailored for essential communication devices and mobile electronics.Availability and Consumer GuaranteesThe featured BLUETTI power solutions are currently accessible via Amazon and the official BLUETTI Store through June 26, backed by a comprehensive 30-day price guarantee to ensure immediate availability for peak summer readiness.About BLUETTIEstablished in 2013, BLUETTI has evolved into a pioneer in the clean energy sector. Driven by robust in-house R&D and sustainable innovation, the brand empowers millions across 120+ countries to stay safe and prepared. Its portfolio of solar generators and home battery backup solutions ensures reliable power for emergency preparedness, RV travel, and off-grid lifestyles.

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