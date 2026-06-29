EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit Brings Big Ideas, Bold Founders and Active Investors Under One Roof

A still from the EcoVG's SoCal Investment Summit

Hosted at CANOPY Menlo Park, active investors from California will gather to discover early-stage opportunities in AI, healthcare, sustainability, and more.

The EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful connections between investors and entrepreneurs..” — Nathan McDonald, Managing Partner at Ecosystem Venture Group

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecosystem Venture Group is pleased to announce the upcoming EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit on July 16, a high-profile gathering of active investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders focused on uncovering the next generation of high-growth companies. The summit will be held at CANOPY Menlo Park, providing an ideal setting for investors and founders to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.The Summit will bring together hundreds of accredited investors, venture capital professionals, angel investors, family offices, and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem for a day of networking, insights, and access to a curated lineup of promising early-stage companies. Participating startups will represent some of today's most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Centers, Enterprise Software, Healthcare Innovation, Sustainability, Cybersecurity, Clean Technology, and Digital Infrastructure.As demand for quality deal flow continues to grow, the EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit is designed to connect investors with carefully vetted companies that address real-world challenges through innovation and scalable business models. Attendees will gain direct access to founders building transformative solutions across industries and explore opportunities in the growing venture capital and startup investment landscape."The EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit reflects our commitment to fostering meaningful connections between investors and entrepreneurs," said Nathan McDonald, Managing Partner at Ecosystem Venture Group. "We are witnessing a fundamental shift in how technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is influencing markets, business models, and investment strategies. As new opportunities emerge across AI, healthcare, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and digital infrastructure, our goal is to bring together the founders building tomorrow's leading companies with the investors seeking next-gen growth opportunities."The EcoVG Silicon Valley Investment Summit underscores Ecosystem Venture Group's mission to support entrepreneurs and facilitate connections that drive innovation, economic growth, and long-term value creation.About Ecosystem Venture GroupEcosystem Venture Group is a premier investment organization and the parent company of Keiretsu Forum Northwest & Rockies, PeopleConnect Staffing, PitchForce, and the NW Angel Fund. The firm is dedicated to supporting founders in building sustainable, scalable businesses while providing its investor network access to high-potential opportunities backed by rigorous evaluation. For more information, please visit ecovg.com.

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