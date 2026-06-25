Apple AR Pioneer and Forbes 30 Under 30 Founders Launch Knowlix — Fortune 500-Grade Software for Small Business

Peter Meier, CTO of Knowlix & Francesco Wiedemann, CEO of Knowlix

Knowlix sets itself up, then runs the back office, so owners can fall back in love with their business.

For decades, the software that runs a company was built for the largest companies on earth. Not because small owners didn’t need it, but because they could never afford to set it up"” — Francesco Wiedemann

CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small business owners started their company with a purpose. Making life easier for their clients and creating solutions that matter. Yet as their business grows, they struggle with administrative overload: disconnected tools and manual workarounds consume time that could be spent developing new services and customer loyalty. And in the age of AI, they risk falling even further behind the big corporations.

Tailor-made solutions and expensive consulting for integrating disparate third-party tools and fixing APIs were built for the largest corporations: fewer than 21,000 U.S. firms, or 0.1% of all companies.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. companies, more than 36 million of them, nearly 30 million with no employees at all.

Knowlix unlocks Fortune 500-grade software for small businesses. It provides an intuitive and affordable AI work platform that adapts to each business, with no consultants and no costly setup, so the owner can get back to the work they started the company to do.

Knowlix brings together the tools small businesses already use - CRM, calendar, email, invoicing, project management, inventory - into a single platform, replacing the fragmented stack of disconnected software most operators have stitched together over time. It uses AI to configure the software to fit each business’s needs.

At the core of Knowlix runs the AI Teammate. It turns each day’s inputs into high-quality output, drafting quotations and invoices, placing inventory orders, and turning the details from meetings into action. And it does so within guardrails: the owner keeps the upper hand, reviewing and approving any business-critical action before it’s executed.

The result is a business that runs leaner, responds faster and frees its owner to focus on what they actually built the business to do, and fall back in love with it.

Knowlix is available at knowlix.ai starting June 25, 2026, with a free trial and paid plans starting at $24.90 per month.

“For decades, the software that runs a company was built for the largest companies on earth. Not because small owners didn’t need it, but because they could never afford to set it up,” said Francesco Wiedemann, co-founder and CEO of Knowlix. “Knowlix sets itself up and runs the back office, so a small business can operate like a Fortune 500 - and get back to the work they fell in love with.”

About Knowlix

The company was founded by Peter Meier, a pioneer in augmented reality whose first company Metaio became part of Apple's AR ecosystem, and Francesco Wiedemann, the Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur who helped scale mobility startup Kyte across the United States.

Knowlix is building the AI work platform for small businesses. The company combines business software, intelligent automation and AI-driven execution into a single platform that helps businesses spend less time managing and more time building.

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