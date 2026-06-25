New Single 'Call Me Sweet' by Folk/Americana Singer-Songwriter Tyler Sjöström, Released June 26, 2026

Call Me Sweet Tyler Sjostrom Musician Virginia singer-songwriter Tyler Sjöström Folk Americana singer-songwriter, Tyler Sjostrom singer-songwriter Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains musician releases "Call Me Sweet"

Virginia singer-songwriter Tyler Sjöström releases "Call Me Sweet," a folk Americana single about love and vulnerability. Stream now on Spotify and Apple Music.

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Sjöström shares his new single "Call Me Sweet," out June 26. Rooted in the beginnings of his relationship with his now-wife, the song captures the fragile intensity of two people learning how to be fully honest with each other, even when that honesty brings fear, grief, and pain to the surface.

Written from a place of vulnerability, it moves through the strange, tender uncertainty of early love, where honesty can feel both grounding and overwhelming. Sjöström does not write toward perfection, but toward the messier truth of being bruised, flawed, afraid, and still hoping the other person stays.

Recorded at Dog Days Studios in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "Call Me Sweet" is built around fingerpicked acoustic guitar and a raw, character-filled vocal. It begins in close, almost private intimacy before opening into piano, subtle organ, spacious electric guitar, and drums, growing slowly from confession into emotional release.

"Sometimes what we need most is simply another person who will stay, listen, and see us even in the parts that feel broken. Call me sweet, call me anything. In the end, it does not matter what we go through, as long as we are together." — Tyler Sjöström

A singer-songwriter from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, Sjöström is known for his bone-rattling voice and unfiltered authenticity. He writes from the heart, drawing on his own life and the great outdoors, offering listeners a sense of hope, honesty, and deep companionship. Call Me Sweet is available June 26th on all major streaming platforms.

LISTEN NOW.

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