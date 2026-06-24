Free Ticket Registration Opens for NYS United

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that free ticket registration is officially open for the New York State United — 2026 World Cup Watch Experience in Westchester County. This free, large-scale public viewing event will take place on July 19 at Kensico Dam Plaza and will give thousands of New Yorkers the opportunity to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup Final together. Families, soccer fans and communities across New York can now request free tickets to attend.

“At a time when the cost of entertainment and family activities continues to rise, New York is making sure that every family has the opportunity to be part of the excitement of the 2026 World Cup,” Governor Hochul said. “I am grateful to Westchester County for partnering with us to create this free community celebration and help bring the energy of the World Cup Final directly to New Yorkers. Together, we're creating an experience that is accessible, affordable and memorable while continuing to invest in the future of youth soccer across our state.”

Kensico Dam Plaza will transform into a free, family-friendly destination where New Yorkers can gather to partake in the largest sporting event in the world. The event will feature a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Final at 3 p.m. Doors will open at 12 p.m. with interactive soccer experiences, entertainment, local food and beverage offerings, and community-focused programming that celebrates the energy, diversity and community spirit of Westchester County and the Mid-Hudson Region.

The World Cup Watch Experience at Kensico Dam Plaza is the second of New York State's flagship World Cup Watch Experiences, following the successful Long Island event at Stony Brook University on June 12. Registration is free and required for entry. For more details on the ticket registration process and event information, please visit the New York State United website.

The World Cup Watch Experience in Westchester County is one of several public viewing experiences that are part of Governor Hochul's statewide initiative to create unprecedented opportunities for New Yorkers to participate in the 2026 World Cup.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “The FIFA World Cup Final is the most-watched sporting event on the planet, and we're proud to help bring this global moment directly to residents here in Westchester County. By partnering with New York State to host this free event at Kensico Dam Plaza, we're creating an opportunity for families, neighbors, and soccer fans of all ages to come together, celebrate, and make memories without cost being a barrier to participation. We look forward to welcoming our community for what will be a truly special day.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The World Cup Watch Experience in Westchester County reflects what can happen when state and local partners work together to create opportunities that bring people together and strengthen communities. Thanks to our partnership with Westchester County, families will be able to enjoy a world-class event at no cost while celebrating alongside their local community. These experiences help ensure that the excitement and economic benefits of the 2026 World Cup extend far beyond the host cities and the matches themselves.”

New York State Director of Major Event Operations Justin Brannan said, “Governor Hochul's vision for the World Cup has always been about making sure New Yorkers can be part of the action, whether or not they have a ticket to a match. Working with Westchester County, we're creating an affordable and accessible experience that brings people together around the biggest moment in sports.”

Building on Governor Hochul’s broader strategy to leverage major global events for lasting statewide benefit, these viewing events complement the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, which is supporting 12 community-based viewing parties and activations across Upstate New York, and the $6 million NY Kicks initiative, which will expand access to youth soccer infrastructure and programming in communities across the state. These efforts also advance Governor Hochul’s Get Offline, Get Outside initiative, which encourages New Yorkers to unplug from devices and spend time outdoors in their communities by activating public spaces and creating shared, active experiences for families.

For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future announcements related to this World Cup Watch Experience, visit the I LOVE NY website.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).