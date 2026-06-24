Iowa archers place at the 2026 NASP Championship

Iowa archers competed in the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) Championship, held June 18-20, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The following Iowa archers placed in the Top 10 in their division. NASP Championship - Bullseye High School Division: Third Place Girls Individual- Emily Mourlam, Center Point- Urbana High School 293

Ninth Place Girls Individual – Ava Boldt, South Tama County High School 292 Middle School Division: Third Place Girls Individual- Sophia Mormann, Anamosa Middle School 290 Elementary School Division: Seventh Place Girls Individual- Emma Even, Jesup Elementary School 275

Ninth Place Boys Individual – Tristan Pansegrau, River Valley Elementary 280 NASP Championship - 3D High School Division: First Place Girls Individual – Ava Boldt, South Tama County High School 298 Middle School Division: Fifth Place Girls Individual- Sophia Mormann, Anamosa Middle School 289 Elementary School Division: Seventh Place Boys Individual –Mason Anfinson, Oelwein Wings Park Elementary – 280

Eighth Place Girls Individual – Genevieve Weber, Oelwein Wings Park Elementary 270 Scholarship Shoot-off The top five placing archers from the combination of Eastern and Western Nationals are invited to participate in the NASP Scholarship Shoot-off. Ava Boldt, South Tama High School, was the 3D Scholarship girls champion, receiving a $5,000 Scholarship. Emily Mourlam, Center Point-Urbana High School, was the 3D Scholarship girls runner-up, receiving a $4,000 Scholarship. For complete results, visit: 2026 NASP Championship Tournament Results - https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=17140 2026 NASP 3-D Championship Tournament Results - https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=17141

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