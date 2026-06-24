Doceree and Lemma Forge Exclusive Supply Partnership to Power True Addressability in Healthcare Out-of-Home

Lemma X Doceree

Announced at Cannes Lions, Lemma & Doceree bring Lemma's premium DOOH screens to US life science advertisers, triggered by real clinical intent.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doceree, the world’s first AI-powered operating system for healthcare marketing, today announced, from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, France, an exclusive supply partnership with Lemma , a top-tier global programmatic-first DOOH and CTV platform, to power Trigger DOOH, the industry-first product that brings true addressability to digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising in healthcare. Trigger DOOH activates campaigns based on real-world clinical signals, including patient check-ins at hospitals, clinics, and specialty care centers, enabling life science brands to reach the right audience, in the right place, at the right clinical moment.Through Trigger DOOH, Doceree’s clients gain access to a national network of premium DOOH screens across the United States, all activated through a single, intent-driven buying interface, making it one of the largest healthcare-dedicated addressable DOOH footprints in the industry.Until now, DOOH in healthcare has been a broadcast medium: high impact, but blind to context. Trigger DOOH changes that. By layering Doceree’s proprietary, patented Triggers™ technology and Clinical Intent Signals (CIS) framework onto the physical world, the product turns every screen into a contextually intelligent surface that responds to live healthcare activity in its vicinity, from a wave of dermatology check-ins at a medical plaza to a spike in oncology consults at an academic medical center.“For two decades, healthcare marketers have had to choose between scale and precision in out-of-home,” said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder and Global CEO of Doceree. “As a physician, I know that the moments that matter in a patient journey don’t happen on a screen, they happen in waiting rooms, at pharmacies, in clinics. Trigger DOOH is the first product to make those real-world moments addressable, measurable, and actionable for life science brands. It is the natural extension of our Clinical Intent thesis: meet healthcare audiences where intent forms.”An Exclusive Supply Partnership with LemmaTo bring this capability to market, Doceree has entered an exclusive supply partnership with Lemma, a top-tier global programmatic-first DOOH and CTV platform. Under the agreement, Lemma will work exclusively with Doceree across the healthcare and pharmaceutical category, making its premium DOOH inventory available to US-based pharma and life science advertisers solely through Doceree’s Trigger DOOH product.“Lemma has built one of the most sophisticated DOOH activation platforms in the world, and we are proud to bring its capabilities to healthcare through Doceree,” said Jain. “This partnership ensures that pharma marketers get not just reach, but reach engineered for clinical relevance.”“Healthcare is one of the most context-sensitive categories in advertising, and it deserves a DOOH solution built for that reality,” said Gulab Patil, Founder and CEO of Lemma. “Doceree’s Clinical Intent Signals framework is the most credible addressability layer we have seen in this space, and Trigger DOOH is the natural place to bring Lemma’s premium DOOH capabilities to pharma. At Lemma, transparency is a foundational core value. This exclusive partnership in healthcare naturally extends that ethos, ensuring a new standard where every impression a life science brand buys through our platform is engineered for true clinical relevance, not just reach.”A Powerful Addition to the Point-of-Care SuiteTrigger DOOH is a natural and powerful addition to the point-of-care (POC) suite Doceree offers in the clinical environment, extending the company’s reach to the very settings where care decisions are made. Built on Doceree’s patented Triggers™ technology, it allows marketers to plan, activate, measure, and optimize DOOH alongside endemic digital, EHR-integrated point-of-care, and HCP engagement channels.About Doceree : is the only healthcare marketing platform that can measure and adapt to the actual clinical intent of both physicians and patients. Built on the industry's largest real-time clinical signal network, Doceree's infrastructure unifies the entire healthcare journey - from physician awareness to prescription and patient fill to refill.About Lemma: is a leading full-funnel omnichannel platform purpose-built to accelerate brand ROI through impactful Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising. Designed to unify physical and digital media, Lemma empowers advertisers to create seamless audience journeys across Connected TV (CTV), mobile, web, and more. Building on its foundation of programmatic digital out-of-home solutions, Lemma drives and delivers measurable outcomes for brands by integrating the power of outdoor with a comprehensive digital performance strategy. Learn more at: https://lemmamedia.com

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