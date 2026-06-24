Stabilizing the Economy in the Age of AI, A Peaceful Governance Institute Special Initiative

Think about the present in order to advance into the future.

Bridging the gap between technology adoption and institutional readiness.

Being unprepared or slow to respond could result in overwhelmed administrative systems, which may then make situations worse for millions of people.” — Edward Uechi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peaceful Governance Institute announces an initiative to strengthen economic security in the United States. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics promise to bring productivity gains through increased automation. They also pose a threat to a consumer-driven economy. Unlike mechanical machines of the Industrial Revolution, AI functions on a cognitive plane that directly competes with human intelligence. Large-scale job losses may result if automation spreads widely enough and fast enough across all sectors of the economy.The central issue is not the technology itself. The danger lies in the absence of governance frameworks capable of managing the rapid, large-scale change. Edward Uechi, executive director of Peaceful Governance Institute warns:“Institutions need to be equipped to handle automation-driven disruptions. Being unprepared or slow to respond could result in overwhelmed administrative systems, which may then make situations worse for millions of people.”Peaceful Governance Institute applies a two-pronged approach to establish the necessary frameworks to ensure prosperity is shared by companies and workers. We will work at the macro-governance level to develop evidence-based economic models for decision-makers. We will also work at the micro-governance level to mediate tech–labor frictions between management and labor, finding balance between corporate profitability and human capital retention. Working at these two levels will prepare public administrators to mitigate the risks of automation-driven mass layoffs and private companies to deploy technologies responsibly. For more information about this initiative, visit https://PeaceGov.org/programs/governance-economy-ai.html # # #Peaceful Governance Institute (PGI) is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity, responding to the governance challenges of the modern era with an emphasis on conflict resolution. We are committed to promoting peace and strengthening governance. PGI achieves its purpose by eliminating prejudice and discrimination, lessening tensions in cities and countries, and building harmony in social and political life. The organization is independently funded through donations and program fees. The Peaceful Governance Institute is based in Washington, DC. Visit https://PeaceGov.org for more information.

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