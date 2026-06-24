My Mind’s Eye Releases Its 2026 Americana Collections for the Summer of America’s 250th

The female‑led party design brand debuts five elevated red, white, and blue tableware lines built for backyard barbecues, Fourth of July gatherings, and summer!

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, My Mind’s Eye is giving hosts everything they need to celebrate the season in style. The female‑led party design brand, founded in 1999 by artist and creative director Marcia Cornell, has released its most ambitious patriotic lineup to date: a sweeping set of 2026 Americana collections created for the season of fireworks, family, and food cooked outdoors.The new range spans five distinct looks. Hamptons brings breezy coastal blues and classic stripes to the table. Firecracker bursts with bold, playful color. Stars and Stripes leans into timeless patriotic detail. Bow Americana pairs vintage inspired bows with red, white, and blue charm. Floral and Flags blends soft florals and gingham for a fresh take on the holiday. Together they give hosts a single, coordinated way to set a beautiful table, whether the plan is a polished garden party or a casual cookout in the backyard.Demand for 4th of July party supplies tends to climb sharply in the weeks before the holiday, and this year carries extra weight. The country’s semiquincentennial has turned the 2026 Fourth of July into a once‑in‑a‑lifetime milestone, and My Mind’s Eye designed its assortment to meet the moment. Every collection is built to mix and match, so a host can layer plates, napkins, cups, banners, and table runners across more than one theme and still land on a look that feels considered rather than thrown together.“Summer is when people gather most, and the Fourth of July is the heart of it,” said Marcia Cornell, founder and creative director of My Mind’s Eye. “We wanted these collections to do the heavy lifting for the host. You can pull a few pieces off the shelf, set them out on a picnic table, and instantly have something that looks beautiful in person and in photos. Celebrating well should feel easy, not stressful.”The brand’s patriotic party supplies are designed with real gatherings in mind. Sturdy paper plates and napkins stand up to a full plate of barbecue. Bamboo trays and platters carry watermelon, corn, and dessert from the kitchen to the deck and double as décor once the food is gone. Oversized canvas and felt banners turn a plain fence or porch into a backdrop, and coordinating table runners pull a long picnic table together in seconds. Many pieces are reusable, part of the company’s ongoing commitment to eco‑friendly products that create less waste and more beauty across the season.That focus on reuse extends naturally into summer entertaining beyond the Fourth. The Hamptons line, with its soft blues and clean stripes, is built to carry a host from Memorial Day through Labor Day, working just as well for a coastal dinner party or a weekend get‑together as it does for a holiday cookout. Shoppers can keep the staples on hand and simply swap in the seasonal accents as the calendar turns, a small shift that makes outdoor hosting faster and more sustainable.Backed by more than four thousand customer reviews and a loyal following of hosts, party planners, and design lovers, My Mind’s Eye continues to grow its reputation for collections that blend classic charm with trend‑forward color. The 2026 Americana assortment is available now at mymindseye.com, with a limited‑time promotion offering 25 percent off select returning Americana favorites ahead of the holiday. Free shipping is available on orders over one hundred dollars.About My Mind’s EyeFounded in 1999 by artist and creative director Marcia Cornell, My Mind’s Eye is a nationally recognized party goods brand creating joyful, design‑forward collections for modern celebrations. Led by a team of female designers, the company produces premium tableware, party décor, seasonal accessories, and baking essentials, with a focus on reusable, eco‑friendly products that help people celebrate beautifully and effortlessly. Learn more at mymindseye.com.Media ContactMy Mind’s Eye Paper GoodsPhone: 801‑298‑3709Web: mymindseye.com

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