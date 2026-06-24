Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of June 22nd, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding two Subcommittee Hearings and two Subcommittee Markups. Read more below.

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment is holding a hearing on domestic critical mineral recovery and recycling.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 TIME: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy is holding a markup of eight bills on electricity and pipeline safety.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 TIME: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations is holding a hearing to continue the Committee’s oversight work in rooting out systemic fraud in Medicaid and strengthening program integrity across the nation.

DATE: Thursday, June 25, 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026 TIME: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a markup of 15 bills to bring real price transparency to patients and employers across the nation and safeguard communities from the threat of illicit substances.