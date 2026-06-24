Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,068 in the last 365 days.

Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment: Passivhaus for the Public Sector – Reducing Risk, Cost & Carbon Symposium 2026 presentations

Policymakers, housing providers, designers, and Passive House specialists recently came together on Monday 23rd February 2026 at Queen’s University Belfast for “Passivhaus for the Public Sector – Reducing Risk, Cost & Carbon.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment: Passivhaus for the Public Sector – Reducing Risk, Cost & Carbon Symposium 2026 presentations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.