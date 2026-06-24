Ministerial Advisory Group for Architecture and the Built Environment: Passivhaus for the Public Sector – Reducing Risk, Cost & Carbon Symposium 2026 presentations

Policymakers, housing providers, designers, and Passive House specialists recently came together on Monday 23rd February 2026 at Queen’s University Belfast for “Passivhaus for the Public Sector – Reducing Risk, Cost & Carbon.”

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