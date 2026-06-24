Sunny Glen Children's Home and Rio Grande Valley Community Unite to Give Foster Teen the Quinceañera of Her Dreams

A teen in foster care at Sunny Glen Children's Home celebrates her quinceañera in San Benito, Texas, a milestone made possible entirely through donations from Rio Grande Valley businesses and individuals.

A milestone made possible entirely through community generosity, honoring a young woman in foster care as she steps into a new chapter

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children's Home, a faith-based residential care organization serving the Rio Grande Valley since 1936, celebrated the quinceañera of a teenage girl in its care this month — an event made possible entirely through donations from the local community.Every element of the celebration was donated, including the venue, décor, catering, dress, snack cart, photography, videography, DJ, bouquet bar, entrance sign, hair, makeup, nails, cake, and personal accessories. The outpouring of support transformed a milestone that might have quietly passed into a full celebration of identity, faith, and belonging.The day was filled with meaningful moments. The young woman danced with her siblings and with a photo of her late parents held close. A surprise gift of mariachis, donated by Sunny Glen CEO Wayne Lowry, brought the celebration to life. Campus Minister Craig Keel led the presentation, and staff members had the opportunity to present her with personal gifts.The celebration reflects Sunny Glen's 90-year mission. Since 1936, more than 25,000 children have found care, stability, and healing through its programs, which include residential care, the Poenisch Counseling Center, and the Allen House transitional living program — all rooted in the belief that every child is seen and loved by God.Community SponsorsSunny Glen Children's Home extends heartfelt gratitude to the many businesses and individuals who made this celebration possible: Honey's Cakes (cake), Blanco by Social Events (venue), Ylianna Hunter of Elevated Beauty Bar (makeup), Sandra Kingman of Posh Hair Studio (hair), Teroso Bouquets (personal bouquet), Snack Babes (snack cart), Diamond Moon Events (decorations), XENA Photography / Videography (photography and videography), Mariely Castillo (acrylic sign and bloom bar), Samantha Saldivar (nails), DJ Grizwalll (DJ).About Sunny Glen Children's HomeSunny Glen Children's Home is a faith-based residential care organization in San Benito, Texas, providing a home for abused and neglected children since 1936. The organization seeks to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of children in its care, offering a safe place of refuge through residential care, counseling, and transitional living programs. Learn more or get involved at the organization's website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.