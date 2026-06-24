LOT22 Olive Oil Co. Releases Its Fresh Southern Hemisphere Harvest, Bringing Just-Milled Oil to California Tables

The Redlands family grower’s twice-a-year harvest model means customers can buy extra virgin olive oil that was pressed only months ago, not last season.

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOT22 Olive Oil Co. today announced the release of its fresh Southern Hemisphere harvest, a freshly milled collection of extra virgin olive oil now available at the company’s Redlands store and online at lot22oliveoil.com. The release reflects a simple belief that has guided the family-run grower since it planted its first 50 olive trees in 2009. People deserve to taste olive oil the way it was meant to be, fresh from the mill rather than aged on a shelf.Most olive oil sold in American grocery stores comes from a single annual harvest, which means a bottle can sit for many months before it ever reaches a kitchen. LOT22 takes a different path. Because each hemisphere produces only one harvest a year, the company built relationships with small family farms in the Southern Hemisphere to take advantage of a second growing season. The result is a fresh olive oil roughly every six months, so customers are never far from a recently pressed bottle. The newest harvest, milled this spring, captures the bright, green character that defines a young oil at its peak.“When we made our first batch back in 2009, we looked at each other and realized the olive oil we grew up buying tasted nothing like the real thing,” said a LOT22 spokesperson. “This release is about giving people that same first taste, the fresh cut grass aroma, the peppery finish, the little bit of bitterness that tells you the fruit was picked at the right moment. Freshness is everything, and that is the whole reason we harvest twice a year.”Founded in the city of Redlands, where the original grove was designated as lot 22, LOT22 has grown from a backyard experiment into an award-winning California olive oil producer recognized for quality. Every bottle is cold pressed, always from a first harvest, with no additives and nothing to hide. The company shares the harvest date and mill date for its oils so customers can judge freshness for themselves, a level of transparency that remains rare in the category.The new harvest arrives alongside the brand’s broader range of pantry staples. In addition to its classic extra virgin olive oil, LOT22 offers a deep lineup of flavored olive oils , including fan favorites such as Herbs de Provence, Garlic, Basil, and Jalapeño, each crafted on a base of high quality oil. The company also produces dark and white balsamic vinegars aged in the traditional style, from an 18 year aged traditional balsamic to bright, fruit-forward options like Apricot White Balsamic and Sicilian Lemon. Together they give home cooks a simple way to finish a dish with real depth of flavor.To help customers make the most of the fresh harvest, LOT22 publishes seasonal recipes and pairing ideas, and offers a tasting kit for those who want to explore the range before committing to full size bottles. A California Harvest subscription delivers fresh oil throughout the year, and a corporate gifting program lets businesses share the same farm to bottle quality with clients and teams. Free shipping is available on orders over 80 dollars within the contiguous United States.LOT22 continues to grow olives in a small southeast corner of California while working with the same family farmers who helped the company along the way. That blend of homegrown roots and global partnership is what makes the twice yearly fresh harvest possible, and it is what the company believes sets its oil apart. As the new bottles reach shelves this summer, the invitation is the same one the founders extended to their friends more than a decade ago. Taste it fresh, and taste the difference.The fresh Southern Hemisphere harvest is available now at the LOT22 store at 110 E. State St. in Redlands, California, and online at lot22oliveoil.com.About LOT22 Olive Oil Co.LOT22 Olive Oil Co. is a family owned grower and producer of extra virgin olive oil, flavored olive oils, and balsamic vinegars based in Redlands, California. Founded in 2009, the company is committed to fresh, cold pressed, award-winning oils and to helping people understand where their olive oil comes from. For more information, visit lot22oliveoil.com or call (909) 674-0004.Media ContactLOT22 Olive Oil Co.info@lot22oliveoil.com(909) 674-0004

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