Green Lotus launches advanced AI Agentic Team to boost eCommerce & Local Business Sales

Green Lotus Agency Put Your Lead Generation on Autopilot AI or DIE

You either adapt to AI or your business might not survive,” — Bassem Ghali

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Lotus has officially launched a specialized team of four AI agents designed to automate lead qualification and customer service for local businesses and e-commerce companies. This AI Agent for Sales operates 24/7 to ensure companies never miss a sales opportunity across phone calls, SMS, and social media platforms.The window for capturing a lead has narrowed to minutes. According to PATLive and research featured by the Forbes Business Council, 85% of callers who reach a standard voicemail will not leave a message or call back—they simply move to the next competitor.Traditional business operations are bleeding revenue through "leaky buckets"—missed calls and slow responses that drive customers to competitors. In today’s "AI or DIE" market, failing to respond within five minutes is essentially subsidizing your competition.Harvard research confirms AI agents are the solution:- Productivity: Harvard/BCG found AI users complete 12.2% more tasks, 25% faster, with 40% higher quality.- Efficiency: HBS shows AI increases resolutions by 14% per hour.- Response: AI agents provide the instant engagement demanded by the 77% of consumers who prioritize speed.Waiting to adapt isn't a delay; it’s a liquidation of your market share.Businesses that respond to new leads within 5 minutes — instead of 30 minutes- can be up to 100X more likely to connect with that lead, significantly increasing their opportunities to convert prospects into customers. (Source: Harvard Business Review)The New Green Lotus 24/7 Sales & Support PowerhouseIn an era of instant gratification, missed calls are missed sales. Green Lotus AI Agents ensure your business is always "on," providing elite service and lead qualification without the overhead of a call center.Fully Managed Digital WorkforceWe provide a "done-for-you" experience with full setup, integrated CRM, and 24/7 human support via chat and Zoom. Support clients globally with AI fluent in 26+ languages.The Green Lotus AI TeamAI Voice Receptionist: The 24/7 Phone ExpertNever let a high-value lead hit voicemail again. Our AI Voice Receptionist acts as your frontline phone expert, instantly answering 100% of inbound calls with human-like intelligence and professional warmth. Beyond just "answering," it is fully trained on your business data to resolve complex inquiries, qualify prospects, and book appointments directly into your calendar.- The Impact: By eliminating the "Missed Call Crisis," you move from a 30-minute response time to an instant one, making you 100x more likely to connect with a lead.- Key Features: Automated appointment setting, intelligent escalation for urgent matters, and 24/7 availability—even when you’re on a job site or sleeping.Omnichannel AI Text & Chat Agent: The Conversation StarterManage your entire communication funnel through a single, intelligent interface that spans SMS, WhatsApp, and your website’s voice or text chat widgets. This agent doesn't just wait for questions; it proactively engages prospects, qualifies leads based on your specific criteria, and re-engages cold leads to keep your pipeline productive.- The Impact: With a 391% boost in conversions for responses sent within one minute, this agent ensures your "Speed-to-Lead" is unbeatable.- Key Features: Multi-platform sync, 26+ language support (including Spanish, French, and German), and seamless integration with a mobile CRM so you can monitor conversations on the go.Social Media AI Agent: The 24/7 Community ManagerMaintain a dominant, always-on presence on Facebook and Instagram without spending hours behind a screen. This agent monitors your most active social platforms to automate DM responses and comment engagement the second a prospect interacts with your brand.- The Impact: Since 78% of customers buy from the company that responds first, this agent captures "scrolling" leads instantly, converting casual social media engagement into booked sales opportunities.- Key Features: Instant DM management, automated comment-to-lead conversion, and personalized engagement that boosts client satisfaction and brand loyalty.Review Management AI Agent: The Reputation GuardianIn the era of AI-driven search, your reputation is your most valuable asset. This agent automates the entire review acquisition process, requesting feedback from happy clients and crafting personalized, intelligent replies to every review you receive.- The Impact: AI engines like ChatGPT and Gemini prioritize "trusted authorities" with high volumes of human-verified reviews. This system builds the "Social Proof" necessary to boost your rankings and allows you to earn 54% more revenue by simply maintaining a stronger star rating.- Key Features: Automated review requests, intelligent response automation, and reputation monitoring that prevents a single bad experience from damaging your brand.How do we help our clients Scale Without the Budget"You either adapt to AI or your business might not survive," says CEO Bassem Ghali. Because 78% of customers buy from the first AI Agency to respond, instant automation increases sales without extra marketing spend.- 75% Lower Cost: Reduce cost-per-sale compared to traditional staffing.- Always Reliable: AI agents don't take vacations or sick days.- High Performance: Integrated with Smart Sites for maximum speed and search visibility.Green Lotus provides a "white-glove" setup, meaning the team builds and manages the AI agents so the business owner can focus on their craft. This isn't just software; it is a system designed to turn searchers into sales. The service is offered at a flat rate of $499/month with no long-term contracts. Clients stay because of results, not because they are locked in.About Green Lotus: Green Lotus is one of North America's most trusted Digital Marketing agencies. Established in 2012, it is ranked as Canada's number one SEO agency and number nine globally. We offer a complete, future-focused solution to attract leads and sales from AI search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, and ensure businesses never miss a sales opportunity.About Bassem Ghali: CEO of Green Lotus, is an AI & SEO strategist and speaker with over 20 years of experience. A two-time Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner, Bassem has managed online marketing strategies for numerous Canadian and international corporations, including major companies such as Canadian Tire, Direct Energy, Egypt Air, Remax, Toronto Star, VistaPrint, and Xplornet.

Green Lotus founder Bassem Ghali reveals the 4-step framework behind $280M+ in client sales and how businesses can thrive in the AI era.

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