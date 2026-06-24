Veteran Fire Corps is recruiting for wildland firefighting and natural resource management

The Veteran Fire Corps (VFC) program provides training, certifications and on-the-job experience for Veterans aged 18-35 who are interested in entering careers and gaining experience in wildland firefighting and natural resource management.

The VFC crew will operate from Sept. 7 – Dec. 17, 2026. Members earn $900 each week during the program, and lodging is provided. This crew will typically be stationed at New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia but can also be deployed to other National Park Service sites within the Northeast region. On-the-job training and certification opportunities include Wildland Fire Red Card, S212 Chainsaw Certification and Wilderness First Aid.

The program engages Veterans in a cohort environment to train and complete projects related primarily to fuels management, which may include prescribed burning and wildland firefighting. The crew should also be prepared to assist on a variety of projects including trail maintenance, invasive species removal and habitat management.

The schedule for this crew is heavily dependent on weather, partner schedules and varying workload at any given time in the season. We ask members to be flexible and open to changing needs throughout the season. The typical hitch schedule is Monday through Thursday each week. While in the field, crew members work outdoors in all types of weather conditions for 10 hours a day.

Crews consist of four crew members and two crew leaders who provide project expertise, mentorship, training and support for the success of all participants. While prior experience with outdoor work can be helpful, it’s not a necessity for this position. We ask that crew members embrace learning opportunities, face challenges and build community with their crew.

In order to qualify, you must be a military Veteran able to provide a DD-214 or NGB-22, between the ages of 18 and 35, and able to pass the USFS arduous level pack test (3-mile hike with 45-pound pack within 45 minutes).

Interested in learning more or applying? See our website for more details: Conservation Legacy: Career Search.

Have questions? You can reach out to Sarah Akers at sakers@conservationlegacy.org.