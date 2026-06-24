The Definition of the American Dream Is Being Rewritten - From Owning a Home to Making One Personal

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A quarter-millennium after the founding, new home builder William Ryan Homes reflects on how the American home has evolved to "Making Homes Personal."

People aren't just asking whether I can own a home. They're asking whether it will actually feel like mine. That's the part of the dream we get to personalize and build.” — Pam Meyer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation prepares to mark its 250th anniversary on July 4, William Ryan Homes is using the milestone to spotlight a quieter revolution unfolding inside the front door of the American home: the shift from owning a house to making one personal.For most of the country's history, the American Dream had a single, sturdy definition, a home of one's own. That dream was built, quite literally, after World War II, when returning veterans and the GI Bill turned homeownership from a privilege of the wealthy into a possibility for the middle class. The first mass-produced suburb, Levittown, sold homes for roughly $7,000 to $8,000, depending on the model and the promotions available at the time, and grew to some 17,000 homes within a few short years. A nation that was less than half homeowners in 1940 became a nation of homeowners.Two hundred and fifty years in, the dream is not only alive, but it's also growing. Today, roughly two in three American households own their homes, and momentum is building among the next generation. Younger buyers under 35 posted the largest single-year gain in homeownership of any age group in 2025. The dream that began with a single starter model has matured into something richer, a home that reflects the family living in it."The keys are only the beginning," said Pam Meyer, OFC Manager of William Ryan Homes. "People aren't just asking, can I own a home. They're asking whether it will actually feel like mine. That's the part of the dream we get to build. A home should reflect the family living in it from the very first day."It's a fitting reflection for the Semiquincentennial, because personalization isn't a break from the American home's history. It's woven into it. Even Levittown, the most standardized housing development the country had ever seen, was quietly designed so families could expand, adapt, and put their own stamp on a starter home over time. Historians have called that built-in adaptability one of its most lasting legacies. The instinct to make a house personal is as old as the American home itself.What's changed is that personalization no longer has to wait. With new construction homes , it can begin before the foundation is even poured. Today's buyers shape custom floor plans , choose finishes, and design how a home functions for the way they actually live, turning a builder's blueprint into a deeply personal place from day one. For families who want to settle in sooner, move-in-ready new homes offer that same thoughtful design without the wait.That philosophy is the heart of the William Ryan Homes approach, captured in its brand promise: Making Homes Personal."The first 250 years of the American home were about access, getting more families under a roof of their own," said Pam Meyer. "We believe the next chapter is about meaning. A home should fit your life, not the other way around. As the country celebrates 250 years, we're proud to help families across the Dallas–Fort Worth area make this milestone personal, one home at a time."As communities celebrate America's 250th anniversary throughout 2026, William Ryan Homes invites local families to tour its model homes and see what a personalized new construction home looks like in person.About William Ryan HomesWilliam Ryan Homes is a nationally recognized, award-winning homebuilder dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed homes and communities that fit the way today’s families live. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and personalization, William Ryan Homes continues to help families build lasting memories throughout Texas and beyond.

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