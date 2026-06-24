Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Iowa for the 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech EFI

Join Goodguys Rod & Custom during the Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals for three days of cool cars, cool people and good times at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, July 3-5. Goodguys hosts a huge fireworks show on Saturday night during the Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF Hot rods get to cruise through the Iowa State Fairgrounds at dusk awaiting the fireworks spectacular!

Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into Iowa July 3 - 5 for the 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech EFI

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is cruising into Des Moines for the 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection - the biggest hot rod party of the summer! The family-fun event takes place July 3-5 packing the Iowa State Fairgrounds with vintage hot rods, classic trucks and specialty cars alongside thrilling motorsports action, live entertainment, automotive vendors, and more!Classic vehicles manufactured in 1999 and older are welcome to take part in the fun all three days while late model American-made and powered show cars of all years can join the fun for Meguiar’s All American Sunday. Saturday Special Parking Areas offer the opportunity for registered participants and their vehicles to compete for the top awards of the show including Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year” finalist awards presented by BASF for Muscle Cars, Trucks and Custom cars. Tyler Nelson of Revision Rods & Rides, will be on hand to pick his top 10 Builders Choice selections and the Goodguys crew will be handing out over 75 specialty awards through the weekend.The Heartland Nationals delivers something for everyone! Each day has a Family Fun Zone with games and crafts for the little ones including the Auto World Model Make-and-Take where kids can build a free model car, Central Iowa RC Addicts serves up RC car demonstrations, plus there is a model car and pedal car display. And what’s the 4th of July without fireworks? Goodguys tops off Saturday evening with a massive Fireworks Extravaganza that will bring smiles and cheers to the whole family.Kids can also enter the Watermelon Eating contest and be sure the baker in your family brings along their favorite pie to compete for bragging rights in the Pie Baking contest! Attendees can shop over 100 vendor and manufacturer exhibits, stroll through a huge swap meet or Cars 4 Sale Corral, and check out the Goodgals Arts & Crafts Gallery. Plus, enjoy live music, and take in the family friendly pin-up girl contest, great food and so much more!Motorsports action takes place all three days with the Goodguys AutoCross Racing Series. On Saturday afternoon, racers compete in the Optima Batteries “Duel in Des Moines” AutoCross Shootout, followed by the All-American Shootout on Sunday. For a taste of sheer horsepower there are several vintage exhibition dragsters revving their supercharged engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest and make sure not to miss the excitement of Saturday’s tire smoking burnout competition.Hot rods get to cruise the fairgrounds all day, but you don’t want to miss the Twilight Cruise on historic Grand Avenue Saturday evening where hot rods rumble through sunset followed by Goodguys Saturday Night Fireworks Extravaganza! Sunday welcomes all late model American-made and powered specialty vehicles as part of the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday with the event wrapping up with a parade of award-winning cars and trucks at the Awards Ceremony kicking off at 2:22PM.The Goodguys 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel Injection is the region’s biggest hot rodding event of the year! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/hln WHAT: Goodguys 35th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by FiTech Fuel InjectionWHERE: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317WHEN: July 3 - 5, Friday 8am -5pm, Saturday 8am – 8pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/hln , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests

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