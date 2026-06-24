Evans Moore LLC Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Involving Charleston Care Facility

Civil complaint alleges medical malpractice and severe personal injury following an undiscovered fracture under institutional supervision.

A thorough legal examination of the facility's operations is necessary to seek clear answers and hold responsible entities accountable under South Carolina civil law.” — Scott C. Evans, co-founding partner of Evans Moore, LLC

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evans Moore, LLC has filed a civil lawsuit in South Carolina on behalf of the family of a deceased resident, alleging medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death against a Charleston-area memory care facility. The lawsuit (2026-CP-10-02485) details specific claims surrounding severe physical injuries suffered by the resident while under the care of the institutional staff.According to court documents, the resident lived with an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease, was nonverbal, and required regular assistance with basic functions. The filed complaint alleges that sometime in the evening of March 21, 2024, the resident suffered a severe fracture in his right arm along with multiple broken ribs. The legal filings note that these severe injuries went undiscovered by the overnight staff until 6 a.m. the following morning. As detailed in the documents, the facility's then-executive director became aware of the injuries at approximately 9 a.m. and subsequently called for emergency medical services (EMS).Following his emergency transport, physicians at Roper St. Francis Hospital evaluated the resident and notified the Charleston Police Department due to suspicions of physical abuse based on the specific presentation of the spiral arm fracture. The resident required extensive hospitalization before entering home hospice care, where he later passed away in September. The filed complaint notes that family members informed authorities that the resident had no prior history of self-injurious behavior or accidental falls that could account for a severe comminuted fracture.Furthermore, the filed lawsuit notes that a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) at the Medical University of South Carolina, along with an independent elder abuse consultant, reviewed the medical files and concluded the injuries stemmed from a physical assault rather than a standard fall. Local law enforcement officials opened an investigation but ultimately marked the criminal file as inactive and pending, concluding they could not find definitive evidence proving which specific nightshift staff member was responsible. Regional management representing the facility has formally denied causing harm, publicly stating their belief that the resident's injuries resulted entirely from an unwitnessed fall."Families place an immense amount of trust in long-term care institutions to provide a safe, protected environment for their relatives," said Scott C. Evans , co-founding partner of Evans Moore, LLC. "When a vulnerable individual suffers catastrophic, unexplained trauma while under professional supervision, a thorough legal examination of the facility's operations is necessary to seek clear answers and hold responsible entities accountable under South Carolina civil law."Evans Moore, LLC continues to handle active legal actions involving nursing home oversight , elder care negligence, and medical malpractice across South Carolina. The firm represents families seeking civil remedies when standard medical and institutional safety protocols are allegedly breached. The civil action is currently pending further proceedings within the state court system.About Evans Moore, LLCEvans Moore, LLC is a South Carolina trial firm with offices in Georgetown and Charleston, representing clients statewide in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and civil rights cases. Founded by Scott Evans and James B. Moore III, they have recovered over $200 million in verdicts and settlements, including a $10 million jury verdict in a jail medical negligence case, a $7.9 million settlement for a cyclist’s wrongful death, a $5 million medical malpractice verdict, and multiple verdicts in excess of $1 million. Their results have been ranked among the Top 25 jury verdicts in the U.S. and the Top 10 in South Carolina in multiple years. Both attorneys have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America, and every case is handled directly by the founding partners. The firm offers free consultations and works exclusively on a contingency basis.Legal Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal legal advice or form an attorney-client relationship.

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