Buchanan County U.S. Route 36 ramps to close for pavement repairs

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close both east and westbound ramps on U.S. Route 36 to southbound Interstate 229 for pavement repairs beginning Monday, June 29 at 7 a.m.

Traffic impacts: The ramps from Route 36 onto I-229 southbound will be closed around the clock beginning June 29 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, June 30 at 9 a.m.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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