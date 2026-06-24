Online Furniture Market to Hit USD 150.27 Bn by 2031, Driven by AR/3D Visualization Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence forecasts the online furniture market to register a 7.72% CAGR during 2026-2031, with North America leading global demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the online furniture market size is expected to grow from USD 139.5 billion in 2026 to USD 150.27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.72%. The market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of AR and 3D visualization technologies, which help customers better evaluate products before purchase and lower return rates. The availability of installment-based payment options is also supporting higher conversion rates for premium furniture purchases. In addition, advances in logistics, including faster delivery and omnichannel fulfillment services, are making bulky furniture products easier to buy online. North America continues to hold the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to rising smartphone penetration and expanding digital commerce ecosystems.Online Furniture Market Key Growth FactorsFlexible Financing Options Supporting Online Furniture SalesBuy-now-pay-later and installment payment solutions are becoming increasingly important in the online furniture industry. These options make it easier for consumers to purchase higher-value items by spreading costs over time, helping retailers improve conversion rates and encourage larger purchases. As more brands integrate flexible payment methods into the shopping experience, they are also focusing on transparent lending practices and seamless checkout processes to build customer trust and drive long-term growth.Growing Digital Connectivity Broadening Online Furniture DemandThe increasing use of smartphones and internet services is expanding the reach of online furniture retailers to a wider consumer base. Improved access to digital marketplaces is enabling shoppers in underserved regions to explore and purchase furniture online with greater convenience. At the same time, mobile-first shopping experiences, integrated payment solutions, and reliable delivery networks are helping build consumer confidence. As e-commerce ecosystems continue to develop, online furniture brands are gaining opportunities to reach new customers and drive sustained market growth.Advanced Fulfillment Models Enhancing Furniture Delivery ExperienceImproved logistics solutions are helping online furniture retailers overcome challenges associated with delivering large and fragile products. Services such as buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS), white-glove delivery, and localized fulfillment networks are making purchases more convenient and reliable for customers. These capabilities help reduce delivery delays, product damage, and return rates while improving overall customer satisfaction. As retailers continue to invest in efficient fulfillment strategies, seamless delivery is becoming a key competitive advantage in the online furniture market.Online Furniture Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: AI-powered furniture discovery and comparison platform that allows shoppers to browse, compare, and purchase products from multiple brands through a single checkout experience. The development highlights the growing adoption of AI and marketplace integration to simplify online furniture shopping and improve customer decision-making.May 2026: The Very Group expanded its online home and furniture portfolio by adding DUSK products to its platform, introducing a broader range of furniture and home furnishings. The move reflects increasing efforts by online retailers to strengthen product assortments and enhance customer choice in the furniture e-commerce segment.Online Furniture Market Segmentation InsightsBy ApplicationHome FurnitureChairsTables (side tables, coffee tables, dressing tables)BedsWardrobesSofasDining Tables/Dining SetsKitchen CabinetsOther Home Furniture (bathroom furniture, outdoor furniture)Office FurnitureChairsTablesStorage CabinetsDesksSofas and Other Soft SeatingOther Office FurnitureHospitality FurnitureEducational FurnitureHealthcare FurnitureOther Applications (public places, retail malls, government offices)By Price RangeEconomyMid-RangePremiumBy MaterialWoodMetalPlastic & PolymerOther MaterialsBy Distribution ChannelE-commerce / MarketplaceDirect-to-Consumer (Brand Websites)Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "The online furniture market continues to evolve alongside changing consumer purchasing habits, digital engagement, and fulfillment capabilities. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research with transparent market validation to provide a balanced view of market developments, helping decision-makers evaluate opportunities with greater confidence.”Global Online Furniture Market Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for the online furniture market, supported by increasing smartphone usage, expanding e-commerce ecosystems, and improving digital payment adoption. Countries across the region are witnessing stronger consumer engagement with online shopping, while advancements in logistics and marketplace infrastructure are making furniture purchases more convenient. These trends are creating favorable conditions for online furniture retailers to expand their customer reach and strengthen market presence.Europe remains an important market for online furniture retailers, supported by well-established e-commerce adoption and evolving consumer expectations. Companies are increasingly focusing on sustainable product offerings, including durable designs and circular economy initiatives, to align with changing buyer preferences. At the same time, omnichannel retail models that combine digital tools with in-store services are helping improve customer convenience, delivery efficiency, and overall shopping experiences across the region.North America continues to be a leading region in the online furniture market, driven by strong e-commerce infrastructure, high consumer spending, and growing demand for convenient home delivery services. Retailers are enhancing customer experiences through faster fulfillment, flexible payment options, and integrated online-to-offline shopping models. Additionally, increasing focus on product transparency, efficient returns management, and resale initiatives is helping brands strengthen customer trust while improving operational efficiency.The Online Furniture Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr Online Furniture Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the competitive landscape of the online furniture market, highlighting the strategies adopted by leading companies to strengthen their market positions. Key players are focusing on expanding their digital presence, improving fulfillment capabilities, enhancing customer experiences through visualization tools, and offering flexible payment options. The study also examines how omnichannel retail models, efficient logistics networks, and sustainability initiatives are influencing competition and shaping growth opportunities across the market.Online Furniture Market Key CompaniesAmazon.com Inc.Alibaba Group (Tmall/Taobao)JD.com Inc.Wayfair Inc.Inter IKEA Holding B.V. (IKEA)Walmart Inc.The Home Depot, Inc.Lowe's Companies, Inc.Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Pottery Barn, West Elm)Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC.Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the online furniture market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/online-furniture-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence Modular Furniture Market Size : The modular furniture market is expected to grow from USD 91.6 billion in 2026 to USD 127.88 billion by 2031, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Following a market size of USD 86.5 billion in 2025, the sector is gaining momentum as evolving housing preferences, flexible workspaces, and increasing focus on sustainability drive demand for adaptable furniture solutions.Global Metal Furniture Market: The report analyzes the metal furniture market across product types, including seating, bedroom furniture, tables and desks, and storage solutions. It further segments the market by material type, price range, end-user, distribution channel, and geography, with market forecasts presented in terms of value (USD) across major regions worldwide. Second Hand Furniture Market : The second-hand furniture market is characterized by a fragmented competitive landscape, with participants ranging from resale stores and charity organizations to online marketplaces and retailer-operated recommerce programs. Companies compete through curated product offerings, authentication services, convenient delivery options, and enhanced digital shopping experiences.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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