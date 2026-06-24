Liveops Wins CCWomen’s 2026 Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award

Recognition highlights Liveops’ commitment to flexibility, representation, leadership opportunities, and creating pathways for women to thrive

We've always viewed flexibility as a business strategy that expands access to talent and enables individuals to build meaningful careers while balancing the realities of life. ” — Molly Moore, President and COO of Liveops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, a leader in flexible customer experience outsourcing solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award, recognizing organizations that demonstrate meaningful progress in advancing opportunity, representation, leadership development, and workplace equity for women.

Presented by CCWomen as part of Customer Contact Week, the award honors organizations that are creating inclusive environments where women can succeed, lead, and build long-term careers.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Molly Moore, President and COO of Liveops. “We've never viewed flexibility as a workplace perk. We've viewed it as a business strategy that expands access to talent, creates opportunities for people who may be overlooked by traditional employment models, and enables individuals to build meaningful careers while balancing the realities of life. We're honored to receive this recognition and proud of the culture our team has built together.”

A workforce model designed to expand opportunity

Liveops believes that access and flexibility create opportunity. By removing geographic and scheduling barriers, the company has enabled more women to participate, lead, and advance throughout the organization.

This is reflected across the organization:

- Women represent 77% of Liveops’ agent network

- Women make up 81% of corporate employees

- Women hold 72% of executive leadership positions

These figures reflect not only representation but also the company’s ongoing commitment to ensuring women have opportunities to influence strategy, lead teams, drive innovation, and shape the future of the business.

Creating opportunity through flexibility

At Liveops, flexibility is more than a workforce strategy; it's a pathway to opportunity. The company's model enables talented individuals to pursue meaningful careers without sacrificing family responsibilities, educational goals, military commitments, or other life priorities.

That flexibility is reinforced through investments in leadership development, mentorship, professional growth, and advancement opportunities across the organization. As a result, women are not only well represented at Liveops, but they're also actively shaping strategy, leading teams, driving innovation, and advancing into leadership roles throughout the business.

Representation that drives stronger outcomes

Liveops believes that diverse perspectives strengthen decision-making, improve problem-solving, and ultimately contribute to better customer experiences. Representation is not viewed as a standalone workforce metric, but as an important contributor to building stronger teams, better solutions, and better outcomes for clients.

Women across the organization play key leadership roles spanning operations, technology, marketing, legal, human resources, planning, enablement, and innovation.

“At Liveops, innovation and inclusion go hand in hand. Inclusion here is not aspirational, —it is consistently practiced every day,” said Liliana Lopez-Sandoval, Head of Technology and Innovation at Liveops. “With more than 20 years in technology, this is the first time I’ve seen women strongly represented across leadership, strategy, and technical decision-making. That representation strengthens how organizations solve problems, build for the future, and create opportunities for others to grow.”

Investing in long-term growth and development

Beyond representation, Liveops continues to invest in programs that support professional advancement, mentorship, leadership development, and career growth.

The company’s flexible model has also helped remove barriers that often limit workforce participation, particularly for women balancing career aspirations with caregiving responsibilities, family commitments, military lifestyles, education, or career transitions.

By expanding access to opportunity while investing in growth and leadership development, Liveops continues to create pathways for women to build meaningful, long-term careers.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

About CCW

Customer Contact Week, known as CCW, is one of the leading event and research platforms for customer contact and customer experience professionals worldwide. Through its conferences, awards programs, research, and industry community, CCW highlights the organizations and leaders shaping the future of the customer contact industry. Its annual Excellence Awards program recognizes innovation, leadership, and operational achievement across the profession.

For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

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