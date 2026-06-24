Costa Farms Named Finalist for 2026 OnCon Icon Top 100 Marketing Team

Costa Farms Costa Farms Costa Farms Costa Farms

Public voting opens June 22 to help the team climb into the Top 50

Being named a finalist is a wonderful recognition of the creativity, collaboration, and hard work this team brings to growing the Costa Farms brand every day” — Mari Carrasquillo, Vice President of Marketing at Costa Farms

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Costa Farms , one of the world’s largest growers of indoor and outdoor plants, has been named a finalist for the Top 100 Marketing Team in the 2026 OnCon Icon Awards. The honor recognizes the team’s creativity, thought leadership and measurable impact on the company and the broader horticulture industry.The OnCon Icon Awards are one of the largest peer-recognition programs in the world, honoring outstanding teams across 13 categories, including Marketing and Human Resources. Finalists are selected from nominations, and the public will vote to determine which teams advance to the Top 50, Top 10, and ultimately Team of the Year in each category. Costa Farms is one of more than 200 organizations named finalists in the Top 100 Marketing Team category this year, joining well-known brands such as Unilever, Samsung, and Holland America.“Being named a finalist is a wonderful recognition of the creativity, collaboration, and hard work this team brings to growing the Costa Farms brand every day,” said Mari Carrasquillo, Vice President of Marketing at Costa Farms. “We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and now we’re asking our community to help us climb into the Top 50.”The honor builds on a strong run for Costa Farms. The marketing team won OnCon’s Top 10 Marketing Team award in 2024, putting it alongside brands like Bloomberg, Hyatt, and The Walt Disney Company, Carasquillo won Ragan’s Top Women in Marketing Award in 2025, and the company was named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today earlier this year, recognizing its people-first culture.This year’s nomination follows a steady stream of innovation from the Costa Farms marketing team, including the launch of the brand’s patent-pending Twist.Lift.Water.™ self-watering pot, continued growth with in-industry and out-of-industry partnerships, and early momentum building toward horticulturist Justin Hancock’s upcoming book, The Complete Guide to Houseplants, set to launch later this year. Public voting opens June 22 and runs through July 22 at www.onconferences.com/mar-team-vote . Costa Farms is encouraging plant lovers, retail partners, and team members to cast a vote and help elevate the brand’s standing. Winners will be announced live during OnCon’s Icon Awards Virtual Ceremony on October 27, 2026, with results for the Marketing category revealed between 7 and 8 p.m. ET.For more information about Costa Farms, visit www.costafarms.com At Costa Farms, it's in our DNA to grow, and we're passionate about plants! So much so that we grow more than 1,500 varieties on 5,200 acres. Costa Farms is a leading global grower of tropical plants, specializing in producing high-quality foliage plants and flowering plants. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Costa Farms offers a diverse range of products to meet the needs of consumers.

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