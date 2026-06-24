Metro Social Services Marks One Year of "Hunger No More Nashville" Food Access Initiative with Citywide Giveaway

Metro Social Services will celebrate its first anniversary of "Hunger No More Nashville" (HNMN), MSS' multi-prong initiative to address food insecurity in Nashville.

At the start of Metro's fiscal year (July 1, 2025), $175,00 in reoccurring funding was allocated to the department to help put food on the tables of hungry Nashvillians. MSS has met and exceeded that challenge, as more food access programs under the "HNMN" umbrella are planned.

This week's Food Pop Up will be held in West Nashville 8 a.m., June 27, 2026 (Saturday), at Bellevue Church of Christ, 7401 Highway 70 South, Nashville, Tennessee, 37221, where hundreds of families and residents will be fed. Free rides home will be provided for those who are dropped off or walk to the event. Additionally, information on resources to help families facing financial barriers and how MSS can assist them will be provided. The food pop up will go on, regardless of rain.

Significance of This Anniversary

The West Nashville pop up marks MSS' commitment to systematically provide food in each quadrant of the city. MSS first took "HNMN" food giveaways directly into North and East Nashville communities where food deserts are most prevalent. In January, MSS began serving South Nashville.

Saturday's pop up will cap a full fiscal year of pop ups hosted by MSS. At the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, $175,000 of reoccurring funding was earmarked for MSS to address food insecurity. MSS initially committed to hosting 4 food giveaways however, in one year's time, MSS has: Hosted 10 food giveaways for the public Hosted 11 giveaways for Metro employees, feeding nearly 700 employees. MSS started this food program during the 2025 government shutdown when SNAP benefits were disrupted. This initiative helped Metro workers in need as they work daily to serve the City of Nashville. Given away a total of 7,334 food boxes and bags of protein to Nashville residents and families who lack access to food. (Total number includes amount anticipated for this Saturday) MSS added free transportation home for those dropped off at "HNMN" giveaways, understanding that lack of transportation contributes to food insecurity. This eliminates a major barrier for recipients. Majority of Food Pop Up recipients are age 51and older Additionally, MSS partnered with the Southern Alliance for People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW), a pet advocacy agency that provides pet food, supplies, and veterinary care, free of charge to pet owners who are unhoused or living at or below the poverty level. MSS provide 900 meals for pet parents who are also struggling to access food. Since its inception, MSS has had a separate Nutrition program providing home meal deliveries for senior and disabled MSS clients. July 1, 2025 – April 2026, MSS delivered nearly 175,000 meals.



Executive Director Renée Pratt, Metro Social Services

"Not knowing where your next meal will come from is a pain no one should ever have to feel. Food is more than just a meal on your table. It is literally the fuel that drives our residents as they go to work and school and attempt every day to be their best and contribute to our community."

"Our research team projected increased food insecurity two years ago and we immediately began planning for it. Please know that our team is passionate and dedicated to serving Nashville. They've worked hundreds of hours on this campaign alone, separate from their daily work of seeing clients. Our work won't stop until Nashvillians hunger no more."