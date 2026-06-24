BlueIvy Communications Marks 15 Years with New Visual Identity and Renewed Vision

BlueIvy Communications Logo Melissa Perlman

South Florida agency celebrates milestone anniversary with a refreshed brand reflecting its next chapter of growth

We are proud of what we've accomplished, but we're even more excited about where we're headed.” — Melissa Perlman, founder and president of BlueIvy Communications

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueIvy Communications , one of South Florida's leading public relations and strategic communications firms, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the launch of a new logo and refreshed brand identify that reflects they agency’s evolution and vision for the future.Founded in 2011 by Melissa Perlman, a long time South Florida resident and graduate of Brown University, BlueIvy was built on a simple belief: that powerful storytelling, authentic relationships, and strategic communications can help organization connect more meaningfully with the audiences they serve. Fifteen years later, the agency has done exactly that, partnering with hundreds of clients across South Florida and beyond, providing public relations, marketing, and strategic communications counsel to organizations spanning the legal, healthcare, nonprofit, education, civic, sports, nonprofit, technology, and business sectors."Fifteen years is both a celebration and an opportunity to look ahead," said Perlman, founder and president of BlueIvy Communications. "This refreshed brand reflects who we are today: a seasoned team of communications professionals that has grown significantly over the years while remaining grounded in the values that built this company — integrity, relationships, creativity, and results. We are proud of what we've accomplished, but we're even more excited about where we're headed."The new logo represents a thoughtful evolution of the BlueIvy brand and serves as the first step in a broader agency refresh, which also includes a redesigned website and expanded service offerings.Since its founding, BlueIvy has grown from a solo consultancy into a full-service communications agency. Today, Perlman's business and life partner, Mark Burns, serves as CEO, helping lead the firm's continued expansion. Together, they have broadened BlueIvy's capabilities to include media relations, content strategy, crisis communications, thought leadership, digital marketing, and emerging AI-powered communications solutions.Over the past 15 years, the agency has represented a diverse roster of clients, including the Delray Beach Open, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, GenH2, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service, Sachs Sax Caplan, leading senior living organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers, nonprofits, municipalities, finance, technology, and law firms. Many of the agency's client relationships have spanned years, reflecting BlueIvy's commitment to long-term partnership and measurable results.As it enters its next chapter, BlueIvy is focused on continued growth, innovation, and helping clients navigate an increasingly complex communications landscape.About BlueIvy CommunicationsBlueIvy Communications is a full-service public relations, marketing, and strategic communications agency serving clients throughout South Florida and beyond. Founded in 2011 by Melissa Perlman, the agency specializes in media relations, content strategy, crisis communications, thought leadership, digital marketing, and reputation management. BlueIvy serves clients across the nonprofit, legal, finance, technology, healthcare, education, civic, sports, and business sectors and is headquartered within the 1909 entrepreneurial ecosystem in West Palm Beach. For more information, visit blueivy.co.

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