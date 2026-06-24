World Cup 2026 Fan Experience Index: Nomad eSIM Reveals the Best Cities for Travelling Football Fans

Wherever Your Passion Takes You, Get More With Every Trip With Nomad eSIM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of football fans prepare to travel for the FIFA World Cup 2026, new research from Nomad eSIM has revealed the destinations offering the best overall experience for supporters. The World Cup 2026 Fan Experience Index ranked 24 cities across five factors: fan atmosphere, affordability, connectivity, accessibility and fan demand.For today's football supporters, the experience extends far beyond the stadium. From digital ticketing and navigating unfamiliar cities to sharing match-day moments with friends and family back home, staying connected has become an essential part of the journey.At Nomad, we believe travel should not create more hassle but instead unlock more. More connection, more freedom to explore, more unforgettable experiences. That's why we created this index: to identify the destinations that help fans get more from every moment of the tournament."The way fans experience major sporting events has fundamentally changed. Connectivity now powers every stage of the journey, from planning and navigation to sharing memories in real time. At Nomad, we're passionate about helping travellers stay connected wherever their passions take them, so they can enjoy more of what makes these experiences special."Shern Ng, General Manager at Nomad eSIMThe study analysed all 16 official FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities alongside eight major football fan hubs across the UK and Europe.The Top 5 Cities for World Cup Fans1. Nashville, USA (69.4)Nashville topped the rankings thanks to its unbeatable combination of connectivity, accessibility and atmosphere.Key highlights:- Perfect scores for connectivity and accessibility- Fastest mobile speeds in the index (308 Mbps)- Public transport costs just £1.48 (€1.71 / $1.98)- 350 sports bars and strong fan demand2. Barcelona, Spain (67.6)Despite not hosting any matches, Barcelona ranked as Europe's best destination for travelling fans.Key highlights:- Highest-ranked European city- Beer costs just £3.47 (€4.02 / $4.65)- Walkability score of 93/100- Hotels average £190.59 (€220.98 / $255.39) per night3. Houston, USA (67.2)Houston emerged as one of the best-value host cities in the tournament.Key highlights:- Cheapest public transport in the study £0.92 (€1.07 / $1.23)- Strong mobile connectivity (258.7 Mbps)- High fan demand- One of the most affordable US host cities4. Atlanta, USA (62.6)Atlanta delivered one of the most balanced performances across all categories.Key highlights:- No category score below 11/24- Second-highest fan demand score- Strong connectivity and accessibility- Home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium5. Liverpool, UK (62.4)Liverpool ranked highest for football atmosphere and culture.Key highlights:- Perfect atmosphere score- Highest football bar density in the study- Hotels average just £121 (€140.36 / $162.14) per night- One of the strongest football cultures in EuropeThe Lowest Ranked CitiesThe five lowest-ranked cities all have something to offer football fans, but each comes with a significant drawback that drags them down.Dublin feels welcoming and has a real football culture, but it is one of the most expensive cities in the study. Hotels average £298 (€345.68 / $399.02) a night and a pint will set you back £6.06 (€7.03 / $8.12).Berlin is surprisingly cheap to sleep and drink in, but getting around is costly. At £3.47 (€4.02 / $4.65) per journey, it has the most expensive public transport in the entire index.New York is well-connected and easy to walk around, but the price of a pint at £7.40 (€8.58 / $9.92) is the highest anywhere in the study and sums up the city's overall affordability problem.Munich has an almost perfect walkability score and reasonable prices, yet it ranks dead last for fan demand. Despite its football reputation, the data suggests fans simply are not searching for World Cup experiences there.London finishes bottom overall. It has 941 football bars, more than any other city studied, but enormous costs across hotels, beer and transport make it the worst-value destination for travelling fans, no matter how good the atmosphere.Tips for Fans Travelling to the World Cup- Book accommodation early. Hotels near stadiums will sell out fast once fixtures are announced.- Book something refundable near your target venue as soon as tickets go on sale before the schedule drops and prices spike.- Check nearby airports. Flying into secondary airports can save fans a significant amount of money. Always check all options within an hour of your destination.- Don't focus only on host cities. Cities like Liverpool and Barcelona could offer better experiences than some official host destinations and at a lower cost.- Factor in transport costs. Public transport pricing varies dramatically across the index, from £0.92 (€1.07 / $1.23) per journey in Houston to £3.47 (€4.02 / $4.65) in Berlin.- Research fan zones early. The best fan zones will become extremely crowded during major matches. Arrive early for the biggest fixtures to secure the best spots.Stay Connected Throughout the Tournament with Nomad eSIMWhether you're following your team across host cities, exploring new destinations between fixtures, or navigating packed fan zones on match day, reliable connectivity helps make every part of the journey smoother.Nomad eSIM gives travellers instant access to affordable mobile data in more than 200 destinations worldwide, without physical SIM cards, store visits, or expensive roaming fees. Plans can be activated before departure, allowing travellers to connect as soon as they arrive.Because when you're travelling for the world's biggest sporting event, connectivity should help you experience more, not worry more.With seamless connectivity, greater flexibility, and dependable coverage wherever the tournament takes you, Nomad helps fans get more with every trip.If you are new to Nomad, click here to redeem your free 1GB Nomad eSIM and stay connected wherever you go

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