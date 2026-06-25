BCB Bank selects Vikar to deliver seamless online and in-branch account opening for consumer and business customers

BCB Bank selects Vikar Technologies to streamline consumer and business account opening online and in-branch, boosting efficiency and customer experience.

Our customers are at the center of everything we do. Partnering with Vikar gives us the technology to meet them where they are, whether that’s online or walking through our doors.” — Ryan Blake, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, BCB Bank

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikar Technologies , a leading provider of unified digital account opening and lending solutions for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with BCB Bank (“BCB”). BCB will implement Vikar’s platform to offer a more streamlined account opening journey for both consumer and business customers, whether online or in-branch.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving efficiency, strengthening compliance processes, and delivering a more unified customer experience. With Vikar’s platform, BCB will be better equipped to support a consistent account opening experience across multiple channels, while helping customers open accounts with greater speed and ease.“At BCB, our customers are at the center of everything we do. Partnering with Vikar gives us the technology to meet them where they are, whether that’s online or walking through our doors, with an experience that’s fast, simple, and built for the way people bank today. We’re excited about what this means for our customers and our team.” — Ryan Blake, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, BCB Bank"We're excited to welcome BCB to the Vikar platform. They're a bank that truly puts their customers first, and we're committed to giving their team the tools to deliver on that promise with faster account opening, stronger compliance, and a seamless experience from day one." — Glenn Bolstad, Founder and CEO, Vikar TechnologiesVikar’s platform will help BCB connect the account opening process from initial application through onboarding, creating a more cohesive experience for customers and employees alike.About Vikar TechnologiesVikar Technologies is a fintech platform purpose-built for community banks and credit unions. Vikar’s end-to-end solution covers account opening, KYC/KYB, treasury, lending, and wealth management, while supporting consumer, SMB, and complex commercial accounts. Vikar helps financial institutions move faster, stay compliant, and deliver the seamless experiences today’s customers expect. For more information visit: https://www.vikartech.com/ About BCB BankEstablished in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-three branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank

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