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AI search has killed legacy SEO. Axy reveals 73% of top firms now use automated fulfillment engines, while 32% stall using clunky, legacy martech stacks.

Clunky, fragmented martech systems cost companies visibility. Operators can build in-house, hire legacy agencies, or use Axy to get agency-level outcomes at standard software prices.” — Robin Lim, Co-founder & CEO of Axy.Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The line between modern enterprises and legacy brands is being permanently redrawn by a massive, sudden shift in human behavior: traditional search engines are being replaced by AI search and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO). As buyers abandon standard search bars to run discovery through conversational AI models, companies relying on manual, legacy SEO and traditional marketing agencies are quietly becoming invisible.A new report by Axy Market Intelligence reveals that the baseline for AI integration has reached near-universal status, with 73% of enterprise marketing teams actively using generative AI and 9 in 10 marketing agencies relying on it to boost productivity and cut costs. Among small and medium-sized businesses, adoption is surging toward a projected 80%. However, a massive divide has emerged between basic content generation and true operational execution.The rapid adoption of autonomous AI agents is fundamentally disrupting go-to-market strategies, shifting digital discovery budgets away from traditional search algorithms toward Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). While traditional B2B search traffic drops, AI-referred shoppers using platforms like Gemini and ChatGPT arrive with higher intent, browsing longer and spending more per visit. Bot traffic is currently growing 6.5 times faster than human users, fundamentally altering digital discovery.The Death of Legacy Search OptimizationBuying journeys have compressed down to single conversational queries. With billions in global revenue shifting directly into AI search, the race to capture real-time citations from LLMs (Large Language Models) is the only visibility play that matters. Companies failing to continuously structure and deploy optimized content for AI search ingestion are falling off the digital map entirely. They aren't just losing rankings; they are being locked out of the autonomous, agentic commerce architectures that modern buyers rely on to make purchasing decisions.Capturing market share now relies on directly influencing AI decision-making architectures, requiring legacy loyalty programs, promotions, and product feeds to interface seamlessly with machine algorithms. Organizations must realign marketing budgets toward AI visibility tools to capture zero-click web traffic, or risk a severe loss of top-of-funnel discoverability as legacy search algorithms depreciate.The Multi-Million Dollar Martech TrapWhile venture capital pours into agentic frameworks, the traditional enterprise marketing stack has broken down. The report highlights a glaring operational crisis: corporations are spending millions trying to duct-tape disconnected AI tools, legacy data systems, and human agencies together, resulting in severe integration failures.The proliferation of autonomous enterprise software is actively disrupting legacy tech stacks as businesses cancel point-solution SaaS subscriptions in favor of general-purpose AI prompts. This deployment of agentic SDRs and commerce tools is driving significant B2B software consolidation as enterprises replace legacy SaaS subscriptions with action-oriented AI to deliver immediate cost-cutting results.Data and Governance Stall DeploymentsDespite rapid adoption, a glaring operational crisis has emerged. Production-level agentic AI projects are hitting an execution wall, with underlying data issues and disorganized Martech structures stalling progress. Compounding this threat is a severe governance gap.As enterprises deploy action-oriented agents, high-profile hallucination events are severely damaging corporate trust. Analysts warn that 40% of enterprises will completely scrap their AI agents if they fail to implement strict permission rules. Security leaders are now mandating robust zero-trust protocols and human-in-the-loop validation before agents can execute live operations."The reality of enterprise AI adoption is that clunky, fragmented martech systems are actively costing companies their market visibility," highlights Robin Lim, Co-founder and CEO of Axy .Digital. "Operators have three choices: build in-house, retain a legacy agency, or utilize a Fulfillment-as-a-Service like Axy. We engineered our platform to eliminate that compromise entirely, delivering agency-level visibility outcomes at standard software tool prices."This Axy Market Report is powered by Axy Market Intelligence, tracking how hyper-growth brands scale automated visibility in real time.About AxyAxy is the pioneer in automated marketing fulfillment, operating as the world’s first Fulfillment-as-a-Service (FaaS) engine built for high-growth enterprises and mid-market operators. The platform securely executes end-to-end Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) strategies in just a few clicks per week, reducing traditional agency expenditures by up to 99%. By utilizing a highly efficient architecture combined with hybrid agentic, generative, and symbolic models, Axy delivers precision without the runaway token costs often associated with scaling enterprise AI.

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