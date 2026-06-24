Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll and State Education Officials Tour The New England Center for Children

Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll with Dr. Jessica Sassi, President and CEO of NECC

As Model of Autism Education, NECC Shares Expertise and Counsel with State Officials

I see how powerful NECC is for children with autism. Special education is a priority for our administration, and we are committed to supporting places like NECC that empower every student to thrive.” — Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll

SOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Center for Children(NECC), a global leader in autism education and research, announced that Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll toured the school today to learn about the center’s best-in-class teaching, research and technology for children with autism. Lt. Gov. Driscoll was joined by officials from the State Executive Office of Education (EOE), Department of Early Education and Care (EEC), and the Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).“After learning about their transformative education and services, I see how powerful NECC is for children with autism,” said Lt. Gov. Driscoll. “This visit underscored the challenges families face and the innovative educational solutions happening across Massachusetts. Special education is a priority for our administration, and we are committed to supporting places like NECC that empower every student to learn, grow, and thrive.”Lt. Gov. Driscoll and the Healey Administration have spearheaded special education reform in Massachusetts including Executive Order No. 656, establishing a Statewide Strategy to Support Adults with Profound Autism. One of the most significant challenges in special education is the "cliff" students face when they turn 22 and age out of eligibility for school-age special education services. Lt. Gov. Driscoll has emphasized that despite federal budget pressures, the administration aims to actively prioritize state funding to protect and reinforce disability lifelines. This includes defending line items that fund special education.The Lt. Gov. was joined on the NECC tour by Amy Kershaw, Commissioner of the EEC; Tim Keane, Director of Residential and Placement Services of the EEC; Alana Davidson, Deputy Chief of Staff & Director of Communications of the EOE; Jannelle Roberts, Director of the Office of Approved Special Education Schools of the DESE; and Elizabeth Becker, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of 766 Approved Private Schools (MAAPS).“We are honored to have Lt. Gov. Driscoll and Massachusetts education officials visit and gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing children with autism,” said NECC President and CEO Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA. “The teaching methods, research, and professional development at NECC and in our Massachusetts partner schools has a profound impact for the students we serve and the educators we train.”During the tour, Lt. Gov. Driscoll learned about NECC’s graduate-level teacher training program, which educates the next generation of teachers in best practices that will benefit students in Massachusetts and beyond. Education officials also discussed NECC’s public school partnership program, which provides consulting, behavioral principles, and technology to design effective solutions to improve student progress and increase independence.About The New England Center for ChildrenNECC is one powerful place where compassion meets curriculum, and science drives innovation. Founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr., NECC is an award-winning autism education center and research institute, offering a comprehensive continuum of services, including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, global consulting, and the ACEABA Software System ( www.acenecc.org ).NECC is based in Southborough, Massachusetts USA and operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Learn more at www.necc.org , or watch a short video about the Center, narrated by Jon Stewart, at www.onepowerfulplace.com

One Powerful Place - NECC

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