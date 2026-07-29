APPSeCONNECT Reports- Multi-Channel Sellers Lose Billions to Inventory Distortion. Real-Time ERP Sync Is the Fix

As sellers add channels, disconnected inventory drives oversells and lost sales. APPSeCONNECT outlines how real-time ERP sync keeps stock accurate.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retailers and distributors selling across multiple channels are leaving significant revenue on the table when their inventory data is not synchronized in real time, and the gap widens with every channel they add. According to the IHL Group, inventory distortion, the combination of out-of-stocks and overstocks, costs retailers an estimated 1.77 trillion dollars worldwide each year.The pressure is rising because selling across channels is now the norm, not the exception. Industry analyses of multi-channel retail report that sellers operating across a storefront, marketplaces, and physical retail can earn substantially more revenue than single-channel sellers, with some studies citing gains well above single-channel benchmarks. The catch is that each new channel multiplies the number of places inventory can fall out of sync.The accuracy gap between connected and disconnected systems is measurable. Industry research on multi-channel inventory found that systems updating on 15 to 30 minute cycles operate near 94 percent accuracy, while real-time synchronization can reach far higher accuracy within fractions of a second of a transaction. Single-channel and fragmented setups show materially higher stock-discrepancy rates than integrated multi-channel platforms. In practice, that gap is what produces oversells, canceled orders, and the customer who never comes back.“When a seller adds channels faster than they connect them, inventory accuracy is the first thing to break,” said Shailendu Verma, Co-Founder of APPSeCONNECT. “The fix is not another spreadsheet or a faster nightly export. It is keeping one inventory number true across every channel, in real time, anchored to the ERP that actually knows what is on the shelf.”The root cause is timing, not effortAPPSeCONNECT, an ERP-first integration and automation platform, points to a structural cause rather than a staffing one. Most multi-channel inventory problems come from systems that synchronize on a schedule rather than as events happen. Between one batch update and the next, every sale and return on every channel widens the gap between what the ERP knows and what each storefront shows.The company's position is that the durable answer is real-time, bidirectional synchronization between the ERP and every selling channel. When stock changes in the ERP, each channel reflects it. When an order is placed on any channel, it flows into the ERP without manual re-entry. Automatic error handling, including retries and monitoring, prevents a dropped message from becoming a duplicate order or a lost sale.Integrated multi-channel operations report operational gains alongside the accuracy improvement. Published multi-channel retail analyses cite faster fulfillment and improved customer retention for retailers running connected systems, compared with those reconciling inventory across disconnected tools.Security and compliance built inBecause channel and order synchronization moves customer and transaction data between systems, APPSeCONNECT notes that the integration layer should carry recognized controls. APPSeCONNECT is an ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant platform, which is relevant for sellers handling regulated customer data across regions.The takeaway for multi-channel sellers, according to the company, is to treat inventory synchronization as core infrastructure rather than a back-office chore. As channels multiply and AI-assisted buying enters the picture, the accuracy of the underlying inventory data becomes the foundation everything else depends on.About APPSeCONNECTAPPSeCONNECT is an ERP-first integration and automation platform for mid-market manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. It connects ERP systems such as SAP, SAP Business One, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central with eCommerce platforms, marketplaces, and CRM applications, helping businesses keep inventory, orders, and customer data synchronized across channels. The platform offers pre-built integration packages that deploy common mappings in weeks, and is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit appseconnect.com.

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