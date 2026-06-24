Braid Achieves FedNow® Service Certification, Advancing Instant Payment Readiness for Community Financial Institutions

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Braid today announced that it has successfully completed the FedNowService Certification and Readiness Program for service providers, demonstrating its ability to support financial institutions seeking to participate in instant payment services through the FedNow Service. The certification validates Braid's readiness to help community financial institutions implement and manage instant payment capabilities, enabling faster, more efficient payment experiences for their customers and members.As demand for real-time payments continues to grow, financial institutions are seeking trusted technology partners that can simplify adoption and accelerate deployment. By completing the FedNow Service Certification and Readiness Program, Braid has demonstrated that its platform is prepared to support institutions as they evaluate and implement instant payment services, helping them remain competitive in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem."Modern banking infrastructure should be accessible to any financial institution, regardless of size or geography," said Randy San Nicolas, CEO of Braid. "Our purpose is to equip community banks and credit unions with the same infrastructure and opportunities available to the world's largest financial institutions. Completing the FedNow Service Certification is another step in helping our customers deliver modern payment capabilities while maintaining ownership, control, and oversight of their programs."The FedNow Service enables participating financial institutions to provide safe and efficient instant payment services to customers and businesses around the clock, every day of the year. Through completion of the certification program, Braid is positioned to support institutions seeking to leverage these capabilities and meet evolving customer expectations for immediate access to funds.Braid's Sidecar Core enables financial institutions to manage fintech programs through infrastructure deployed directly within their own environment, supporting ledger management, payment operations, compliance controls, and program oversight without reliance on middleware providers or external processors.For more information about Braid Technologies and its payment solutions, visit www.braidfi.com About Braid TechnologiesBraid empowers community financial institutions to unlock their full potential by providing the infrastructure needed to innovate and compete. We equip banks and credit unions with the ability to manage complex third-party programs entirely in-house, cutting out the need for middleware, BaaS, or external processors. With Braid, financial institutions can reclaim control, streamline operations, and drive new growth.

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